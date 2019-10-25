NDC Manifesto Committee Should Get To Work Immediately

The former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on Wednesday October 23, inaugurated the 2020 manifesto committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The flagbearer laying down his expectations of the 21-member manifesto committee, said the document should be a “working and organic manifesto that is by the people and for the people.

According to Mr Mahama, the manifesto should be a “sacred working contract with Ghanaians,” and “practical which at a glance states in clear and simple terms” what Ghanaians can expect from a future NDC government.

In our opinion, the responsibility the flagbearer has imposed on the Committee is a positive indication that the NDC, is responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of majority of Ghanaians, who were hoodwinked by the lies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with lofty and unrealistic promises in 2016.

This newspaper commends the largest opposition party in this effort that is aimed at fixing the structural imbalance that has tended to slow the pace of growth and development of the country.

Though it is coming almost a year to the next general elections, we are persuaded to argue that the move portends a favourable outcome for the country in dire need of a more purposeful arrangement that will make her grow faster.

It is imperative to remind the 21 member committee that in virtually all the sectors of the Ghanaian society, there are challenges that will task their ingenuity. The statistics are staggering and frightening, requiring not only urgency but must come out with policies that are decisive and lasting.

It is remarkable that the flagbearer has served notice that, the manifesto should not be a document of “insincere promises” and convenient pledges such as the NPP’s 2016 manifesto, he said.

The committee will be chaired by a former Minister of Health, Professor Kwaku Danso Boafo, who also once served as Ghana’s Ambassador to Cuba.

Members of the committee are Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, a Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, and Dr William Ahadzie, the Rector of NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.

The others are presidential aspirants Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Augustus Goosie Tanoh, former Gender Minister Nana Oye Lithur, former Education Minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Alex Mould and Sam P Yalley.

The rest are Dr Rashid Haruna, Sebastien Dery, Napoleon Kpoh, Fiifi Opoku, Benedicta Lassi, Dr Alhassan Yakubu, Michael Abbey, Mavis Ama Frimpong and Professor Asiamah.

The inauguration was held at the party’s headquarters in Accra.