NDC Losses Dr Asemfoforo

Vociforous member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Asemfofro, known privately as Osei Yaw Mketia has died.

The popular serial caller passed on at the 37 Military Hospital Sunday dawn. Dr. Asemfofro was a staunch critic of the erstwhile Kufour’s administration.

The renowned herbalist’s popularity soared when he publicly dared ex President Kufour to pronounce a curse if he had also not spent state money during a people’s assembly held at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.

That was during the time prominent personalities of the then Rawlings administration like Kwame Preprah, Ibrahim Adams and Victor Selormey, were jailed for woefully causing financial loss to the state.