NDC Loses Another Big Man

As Joe Ringo Passes On

Nana EkowArhin I, alias Joe Ringo, a leading member of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party, has died at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba last Thursday.

He is the fourth NDC bigwig to have died this year.

They are; Lee Ocran, a former Education Minister and High Commissioner to South Africa, who was also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency. He was also the immediate past Vice Chairman of the NDC.

Aside Mr Ocran, Steve Akorlie, a former Roads Minister, Dr. Charles Korankye, a member of the Council of Elders in the Central Region and Dr. Kwabena Adjei, a former NDC National Chairman and onetime Agriculture Minister in the Rawlings administration.

Nana Arhin, aged 63, Chief of Kokodo near Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipal of the Central region, suffered massive stroke and died two days on admission at the hospital.

Mrs. Lily Arhin, wife, of the deceased disclosed that her husband went to town on his usual rounds and returned home with complaint of severe pains in his right arm.

She told the GNA in an interview at Swedru that, her husband’s health deteriorated and was rushed to Trauma and Specialist Hospital where he died.

Nana Arhin, known in private life as Mr Abednego Ekow Selby held many positions in political and social life including; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AgonaSwedru All Blacks, otherwise known as OZII OZAA and National Campaign team member of NDC in 1992, 1996 and 2000 elections.

He was also the NDC ward Chairman at Agona Swedru Methodist School polling centre and was changed last year, when he failed to contest the position again.