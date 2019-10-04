 ‘NDC Is Zongo, & Zongo Is NDC’

… Ofosu Ampofo Declares As Party Executives Call On Zongo Community In UK

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has stated that the NDC is a party of a kind, which is an embodiment of Zongo communities, both home and abroad.

According to him, the party is one political organization, in which every major decision makers, have their roots from one Zongo community or the other, adding, it is this spirit that informs the social democratic system of the NDC and influences the party’s policies.

Touching on the historical achievements of the NDC in fortifying the respect for Islam in Ghana, he said the NDC help in establishing the office of the National Chief Imam and gave it the prominence it deserves.

Again, he said it was under NDC, where laws were enacted to give Muslims two holidays to celebrate the Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha. The party had also elevated the office of the Chief Imam from Prominence to Eminence. This, he claimed made “NDC the Zongo and Zongo is the NDC”.

Mr Ampofo was speaking when he led delegation to the Ghana Muslim Welfare Centre in the United Kingdom (UK) to pay courtesy call on the chiefs and the community to interact with them.

The delegation comprises; Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Vice Chairman- Kofi Ator, Deputy General Secretary- Barbara Asamoah, former MP for Madina- Alhaji Bukari Sorogho, Director of international relations- Alex Segbefia, Deputy National Organizer- Chief Hamilton Biney and Deputy National Youth Organizer- Madam Ruth D. Seddoh.

The rest are; Chairman- NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter- Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, Secretary NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter- Michael Kudiabor, as well as Mr. Farakhan Issaka Sannie, the Zongo Caucus Coordinator, NDC- UK/Ireland Chapter.

According to Ofosu Ampofo, over 90 per cent of Universities in Ghana today, including major hospitals, markets as well as large number of secondary schools across the country were built under NDC government.

He also mentioned social amenity projects such as expansion of electrification to rural areas, extension of largest water project to major part of the country which were executed under NDC.

In this regard, Chairman Ofosu Ampofo said it is therefore, holds true that “the NDC is a party of the people for infrastructural development by the benefit of many, but not the few in society”.

He thanked the chiefs and elders of the community for holding the community together by creating peaceful atmosphere that makes everyone feel comfortable and relate to one another as family.

On his part, the International director, Alex Segbefia acknowledged the prominent role of the Zongo Community in NDC and therefore, appealed to the community to actively participate and take up offices to serve and be seen at the forefront as executives at all levels of the party hierarchy.

Mr. Kofi Ator, also underscore how deep-rooted the party machinery is within our Zongo Communities by indicating that, all the comrades that he worked with through thick and thin since 1992 have all been Zongo people. His Zongo name has always been Issah.

When asked, what the NDC as a political party would do to address the issue of incessant harassments and intimidations being suffered by Muslim women who wear veil by superior civil servants in Ghana, Mr. Attor answered that, the state has laws which allows Muslims women to, dress freely in accordance with their Islamic belief without intimidation.

To further clarify, Alhaji Sorogho said any such intimidation could lead to parliamentary consideration to enact a law that would protect the right of Muslims women to practice Islam as they so wished, without any restraint.

Responding to question on what the NDC next government would do to improve on the perennial challenges associated with the organization of Hajj, the national Chairman Ofosu Ampofo said, although the issue has been a long standing problem, the NDC always has measures to improve upon the situation whenever in power.

He recounted the successes chalked under the NDC government by building the Hajj Village to accommodate pilgrims from outside Accra and facilitate their journey, the transformation of the Tamale Airport into an international Airport which made it easy for Muslim brothers and sisters to travel to Hajj with ease, directly from Tamale.

He however assured that, these achievements are not enough and that; the party will do more to ensure that, the whole Hajj process is revised when the party returns to power in 2021.

The Sarkin Faada of the Zongo Community, Alhaji Baba Mohammed Haidara thanked the NDC for the visit by such a high-powered delegation of party executives.

He indicated that, the personalities present during the visit alone signify the value and respect the party has for Islam and Zongo Communities and would encourage such engagements to continue.

He added that, he is happy former President John Dramani Mahama himself is also preparing to pay the centre a visit. The impending visit by President Mahama is in fulfillment of promise and assurance made by the UK/Ireland Chapter Chairman, Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba to the Zongo community when he visited the mosque during the month of Ramadan.

Mr. Mbalba, prior to the Ramadan assured the Muslim community that the leadership of the NDC as well as its flagbearer will a working visit and interact with them.

Alhaji Issah, who is one of the elders, highlighted the significance of quality education to a nation and urged all politicians to strive to ensure the quality of educational standard at all times.