NDC election: Ofosu Ampofo, Hannah Bissiw, others visit accident victims at Ridge Hospital

By Gifty Arthur

Newly elected national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has led a team of the executives to visit some of the party’s supporters and delegates, who were involved in a motor accident on their way to the party’s 9th national delegates congress on Saturday in Accra.

The accident, which occurred at the traffic light at the El-Wak Sports stadium Saturday afternoon, was first announced at the congress ground by former National Organizer, Kofi Adams.

The victims were rushed to the Ridge Hospital also known as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where they have been since.

It is not clear, what caused the accident, but reports suggested that the vehicles conveying them from Mpraeso in the Eastern Region and Konongo in the Ashanti Region suffered a brake failure. In an attempt to avoid crashing into other vehicles, the driver rammed into one of the traffic lights.

Reports said, former President, John Mahama, left the venue of the Congress, the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, to visit the victims.

On Monday, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, went with the national Women Organizer, Hannah Bissiw, her deputies, Maame Effua Aidoo and Abigail Elorm Mensah, the Ashanti Regional chairman, Nana Kwesi and some regional women organizers to visit them.

According to Herald’s sources, a cash donation, was made by the Chairman on behalf of the party for the upkeep of the accident victims.