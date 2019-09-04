NDC demands ‘immediate’ reversal of hikes in energy sector levies

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding immediate withdrawal of new increments in the Energy Sector Levies that have seen fuel prices go up.

The opposition party says the citizenry are already experiencing “excruciating hardships” therefore, increasing fuel prices at this time will amount to the government being insensitive.

Prices of various petroleum products have started going up from Monday, after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) were directed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), to start applying revised Energy Sector Levies.

The NPA’s directive is as announced in the Supplementary Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah.

Based on the revision petrol would witness a ¢0.20 adjustment, while Diesel would also attract ¢0.20 jump in price per litre.

The increase is as a result of the Road Fund Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, as well as the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy increased up 20 per cent.

However, the opposition party in a statement issued Tuesday, September 3, by Communications Officer, Sammy Gyanfi, says that the increments are without basis.

“…it is worth noting that the Akufo-Addo government has realized more revenue from the petroleum sector than any other government in Ghana’s history. In terms of oil revenue alone, this government in 2017 and 2018 accrued GHS2.3 billion and GHS4.5 billion respectively, with a projected GHS6 billion for 2019, all as a result of the huge investments made by the erstwhile Mahama/NDC administration in the oil and gas sector.

“Obviously, with this amount of revenue coming from oil production alone, and given the reckless mismanagement of ESLA proceeds by the Akufo-Addo government, there is absolutely no justification for any increase in Energy Sector Levies,” it added.