NDC Chases Arrogant Binduri Constituency Chairman Over Rice, Register And Pick-Up.

Credible information reaching this news portal, indicates that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives in the Binduri Constituency of the Upper East region are in a Usain Bolt like hot chase for party properties in the possession of the former Constituency chairman, Mr Simon Azimbe Aruk.

The embattled former chairman resigned, picked a nomination form and joined four other contenders ahead of the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the party.

Reliable information reaching this investigative online news portal from the inner tubercle of the party in the Binduri Constituency, paints a dark and charcoal-like picture of dishonesty and arrogance, trickling from the former chairman, as the where about of party properties, including a Mahindra pick-up, five (5) bags of rice, as well as party registers are said to be in his custody unlawfully.

Per the rules of the party, an executive officer could only join such a race, upon submission of a resignation letter, as well as handing over of all party properties to the Constituency secretariat.

For the Binduri chairman, however, this portal understands that he (Simon Azimbe Aruk), tendered his resignation letter through the upper East Regional executives secretariat.

This action has been condemned by local party executives, as they described it as an instinct of arrogance. “I received the resignation letter through my regional secretary. But he the regional secretary told me that it is the constituents who made him the chairman and not the region. So he is supposed to hand over his resignation letter to me,” this is pure arrogance, said the constituency secretary.

The Constituency secretary, Imoro Mahamadu told ghananaianeye via phone that he was compelled to write to the embattled former chairman, demanding the release of the party pick-up and other valuables meant for party congress, but was not used.

“I am currently putting up a letter to the former chairman to handover the party pick-up, registers and some five mini bags of rice.”

Mr Imoro added that the constituents of Binduri are tired of voting new faces in to parliament every four years and they are saying no to this phenomenon this time“.

The people of Binduri said that they are tired of voting out parliamentarians in every election, and so they are asking the incumbent to continue.” He added.

Mr Imoro was quick to add that the actions of Mr Aruk, smacks of arrogance “Mr Simon went unopposed as a party chairman. Now it time for us to serve the party and you are coming to contest and when you talk, he doesn’t want to listen to anybody. Look at the time you started nurturing your ambition and as at now you haven’t return to us party properties. It’s arrogance. You are waiting for me to write to you before you return them? You are still keeping the car.” He fumed. What he is doing is very bad and the people are indeed unhappy, Mr Imoro noted.

Mr Aruk, will be in the contest alongside the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and one time deputy upper East region minister, Dr Robert Kuganab-lem, Mr Stephen Atubiga, a party communicator and Ben Noah, a former MP.

