NDC charges Akufo-Addo To Fulfill His Promises To Farmers

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has charged the government to take the necessary steps to resolve problems associated with farming in the country.

The opposition party is also urging the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to also fulfil its responsibility to farmers as well as investigate reports of alleged diversion of inputs meant to be given to farmers.

“Similarly, government should intensify efforts in finding solution to the army worm invasion of farm produce and, endeavour to reward all category of farmers in the country, since any policy that has the tendency to consciously or unconsciously ignore the efforts of deserving farmers would dampen the spirit of hardworking farmers,” the NDC said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to commemorate National Farmers’ Day, Friday, December 1.

NDC CONGRATULATES FARMERS

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to extend its warmest felicitation to farmers of this country on famers’ day. We join Ghanaians home and abroad on this auspicious occasion to acknowledge your invaluable contributions towards the growth of the nation’s economy.

The farmers’ day was instituted under the leadership of former President Jerry John Rawlings over thirty (30) years ago to reward Ghanaian farmers not only for saving the nation from extreme famine and hunger caused by bushfires, but also to motivate and encourage farmers make farming very attractive. The famine coincided with the return of over a million Ghanaians deported from Nigeria. This culminated in the establishment of the National Mobilization Program (NMP), chaired by Commodore Steve Obimpeh, with Dr. Sir Kofi Portuphy as Operations Director, to mobilise Ghanaians into farming to combat hunger. Ghana then moved from extreme hunger to food sustainability and security. The first celebration of the day was held at Osino in the eastern region during which deserving farmers were given spraying machine, wellington boots, cutlasses and other farming implements as awards.

The NDC notes that your selfless devotion and commitment to sustaining food production has become the key solution to hunger and food security, even in the face of challenges associated with your choice of trade. We wish to reiterate that your contribution to the GDP is an asset that continues to sustain the performance of the country’s economy in a very satisfactory manner. We also, reiterate with commendation and reverence that your immeasurable contributions have helped push forward the country’s development agenda including meeting the Millennium Development Goal (MDG) one, that has seen poverty halved.

The NDC will not relent on its promise of motivating and providing the necessary support for famers especially, by ensuring that the country’s socio-economic and political environment is always conducive for agricultural production and development. That, would enable farmers to meet their expectation of increasing their yield towards food security and sustainability.

As the nation observe this day, the NDC urges the government not only to fulfil its responsibility to farmers but, also take the necessary steps to resolve all problems associated with farming in this country, especially, conduct investigation into recent reports of diversion of inputs. Similarly, government should intensify efforts in finding solution to the army worm invasion of farm produce and, endeavour to reward all category of farmers in the country, since any policy that has the tendency to consciously or unconsciously ignore the efforts of deserving farmers would dampen the spirit of hardworking farmers.

The NDC salute the nation’s gallant farmers.

AYEKOO

SIGNED

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary.