NDC 2020 Manifesto To Increase Law School Intake

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta region, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, has disclosed that there is hope for prospective law students, as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is working to ensure that its future government increase admission to the Ghana School of Law annually.

The disclosure, follows ongoing discussion on the 93percent failure recording at this year’s entrance examination. Many believe the massive failure was because the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, who is the Chairperson of the General Legal Council, had insisted that over her dead body, would there be an increase in the number of lawyers produced in the country, annually.

Mr Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Tertiary, says like many others in especially academia, the NDC, is equally concerned and as result, putting together pragmatic and remedial measures to save the situation by expanding access to legal education in country.

According to him, the NDC’s 2020 elections Manifesto Committee in-charge of Education, has been tasked with this responsibility.

Mr Ablakwa, who said this on Metro television’s Good Morning programme last Friday, was reacting to the over 90 percent failure in this year’s entrance examination, which has brought back the usual lamentation and accusation against the General Legal Council (GLC) with a threat of demonstration to the seat of government by agitated students this week.

He did not give the percentage. He did not also mention whether more law schools, would be built to accommodate the high numbers.

Presently students are travelling outside Ghana, to become lawyers and come back to Ghana and gets called to the bar to practice as lawyers.

In the Mahama administration, though some effort were made to resolve the situation, Mr Ablakwa, said anytime they made the attempt, the Council blocked government with it autonomous argument, but it appears this time, considering the many concerns raised from different quarters including political leadership and academia, superior argument in favour of increased accessibility would win.

His disclosure comes after another monumental failure was recorded with only 128 students out of the staggering 1,820 candidates, who sat for this year’s School of Law entrance exams passing. Last year, was equally disastrous.

The entry requirements and the pass rate in the Bar examinations, have raised serious concerns with the country’s current mode of training lawyers. Many have said that both entry and exit to and fro Ghana School of Law, is difficult with some student sitting for the bar exam on many occasions.

There have been calls for an overhaul of the legal education system to address concerns that have to do with not only the entry requirements, but also the handling of examinations in the school.

Last year, agitations from the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the School, prompted the setting up of a Committee by the General Legal Council, to probe mass exams failure and oversee reforms at the School.The committee made a call for input from the public, as it carries out its mandate.

In April this year, the SRC of the Ghana Law School , petitioned Parliament after more than 80 percent of the students who wrote last year’s exams failed.

Parliament then asked the General Legal Council (GLC) to re-open the period for the re-marking of 2017/2018 exams scripts for students, who could not pass to take the exams again.

The House also asked the Ghana School Law to reduce the re-marking fee from GH¢3,000 to GH¢500.

Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, also urged the Ghana Law School to adopt an offsite marking retreat to ensure speedy re-marking of scripts.

With time, many well meaning Ghanaians, have raised issues about the law school entrance examination problem with the likes of the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law Faculty, Professor Ebow Bondzi-Simpson joined calls for reform of professional legal education.

He said, the current entry into the law school, was not satisfactory and unsustainable.

“Entry from our various law schools to the Ghana Law School has become practically difficult with about a third only of the existing cohorts entering,” Prof Bondzi-Simpson said in his address to the 2019 Graduating Law Class at GIMPA.

Professor Bondzi-Simpson noted that the current system frustrates students and called for it to be changed.

“Ghana through the last decade or so has created much iniquity and frustration on our law students with the structure of legal education.”

“The number of persons required to service our legal sector is way in excess of the capacity of the Ghana school of law with its satellite campuses. If the Ghana school of law is not presently able to handle the numbers, the Ghana Legal Council can partner with and accredit some law schools to offer the delivery of professional legal education,” he suggested.

As always, lawyer and Professor of Accounting, Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has also criticized the examination body for demonstrating a lack of understanding of how examinations are evaluated and interpreted, following the mass failure recorded this year.

In his view, regulators of legal education in Ghana “are completely uninformed about the concept of curving an exam and, therefore, have no business being in the business of interpreting examination scores,” urging all students to boycott the Ghana Law School and all Law Faculties until the anomaly is corrected.

“When you take a look at the exam scores, you realize that the problem is mechanically applying 50% as the passing score on an exam where 93% scored less than 50%.

The problem then is not that only 128 out of 1820 passed. The problem is that the regulators are completely uninformed about the concept of curving an exam and, therefore, have no business being in the business of interpreting examination scores,” he explained in a social media post”

Prof Asare noted that given that the highest score in the recently held examination was 65, a proper analysis of it will show that all the students passed the exam, or have shown that they are capable of continuing their legal education.

He found the exam needless and non-diagnostic, insisting that the technical proficiency of the students can be established using their LLB degrees.

“I will dismiss any regulators and dissolve the regulatory body that deliberated and concluded that it is reasonable to have this 128/1820. They lack the technical proficiency needed to do the work that they are paid to.

All students should boycott the GSL and all Law Faculties until this anomaly is corrected…,” he concluded.

Ranking Member on the committee of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has also expressed worry over the situation. He said it was about time government reformed the provision of admitting students into the law school.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, he explained that the process of admitting students into the law school, was old fashioned and that the system needed to be reviewed.

He said like other countries that have reformed their law education, Ghana should also transform its law education to enable the country to provide more lawyers to meet the market demands.

He added that it was unwholesome for a country like Ghana to be failing students who should be admitted into the law school.

“Our law system is outmoded and it should be reviewed to suit the trending times of law education in the country,” he told Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, the fact that the Law School was the only institution that produces professional lawyers and regulates admissions into the school, meant that there exist an entry barrier that will ensure mass failures each year.

“When you have only one venue for the purpose of training and that same avenue is there for regulating the standards and admission, that constitutes an entry barrier to the profession,” he said.

He argued that given that the School of Law has very limited resources, it will do all it can to restrict the number of people admitted even if the majority passes the entrance exams.

He said the School of Law must be allowed to operate as a regular law faculty that trains prospective lawyers and prepares them for the required professional exam which should be administered by the General Legal Council.

He said, “Ghana School of Law need not exist as a regulator and a provider of service. Then General Legal Council which has supervisory jurisdiction over the Ghana Law School ought to remain a regulator and hive off Ghana School of Law from its jurisdiction so that it becomes a player in the field like all other players.

But in the face of the overwhelming arguments for reforms, the Chief Justice, has served notice that she would not superintend over mass production of lawyers.

Addressing the Bench, Bar and Faculty Conference at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Justice Sophia Akuffo, signaled that as long as she supervises legal education in Ghana and the Judicial System, she will not allow the mass production of lawyers.

According to her, the mass production of lawyers poses a great danger to the people of the country, who would require the services of a good lawyer in their life time.

“Those of us who have been too long on the General Legal Council, those of us who spent too long on the disciplinary committee, we have cause to worry because the kinds of misconduct are such that there is no way anybody envisaged these categories of misconduct when the Legal Profession Act was being enacted in the 1960s.”

Focusing on her concerns about legal education in Ghana, Justice Akuffo, further stated that, “Those of you lawyers and those of you lecturers who are busy advocating free scale, mass admissions into the professional law course, and mass production of lawyers, be careful what you wish for.”

She further pointed out, “So long as I have anything to do with it, it won’t happen.

“Just like you can’t mass produce doctors and surgeons, Ghanaians must not have mass-produced lawyers imposed on them,” the Chief Justice said.

Government on it part appears to support the tough stance of Council for the mass failure as one of its members, has said although the latest results of the Ghana Law School entrance exams are regrettable, the rules governing the assessment must be upheld.

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice last Wednesday, said that the results are unfortunate, “but in every game, there are rules and if you fall out of the rules and regulations then, of course, you are out of it indeed.”

He added: “Unfortunate as it is, there are certain rules and regulations that it went through and unfortunately, they [candidates] could not meet the criteria.”

He said, the latest results were compiled by competent examiners based on the marking scheme available to them.