NCA Abusing Emergency Law – Monitoring Phone Records, MOMO & Bank Accounts

The Heralds has picked information that the National Communications Authority (NCA) is hiding the emergency laws recently passed by Parliament to demand phone records of Ghanaians as well as their mobile money transactions which in some cases include bank details and personal passwords.

Most Ghanaians have linked their mobile money transactions to their bank accounts, and the demands from the NCA to the telecommunication companies means that state officials are monitoring the inflows and outflows to and from bank accounts; something many people had hoped to be a strictly private affair.

The Herald is informed that all the telecom companies have complied with the government directive, meaning the telecom service companies are allowing government’s intrusion into the privacy of their customers, under the cloak of contact tracing to find COVID-19 victims, who they have also interacted with and perhaps got infested.

The facts are that since the first case of COVID 19 was reported in the country, the Ghana Health Service and COVID-19 Taskforce setup by government have been conducting contact tracing of people who have been in contact with infected persons to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The government had previously enlisted the help of Telcos to conduct contact tracing, however, since the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, got Parliament to pass new emergency laws under an Executive Instrument (EI 63), the NCA has required Telcos to submit wide-ranging subscriber data under the guise of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Under the EI 63, telcos are furnishing government with call detail records and location data of subscribers.

The latest request, however, appears to be a step too far with the government taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak to abuse it powers with respect to the privacy of Ghanaians as the Telcos have been directed by the NCA to submit data on all mobile money transactions by subscribers including the identities of the subscribers as well as agents.

In this regard, since last week the telcos have been submitting this data to the common monitoring platform that is run by the NCA.

How this data request is related to the contact tracing is unclear to many.

What is, however, clear that is the collection of mobile money transaction data is a threat of subscribers’ expectation of privacy for their financial transaction.

With almost every citizen in Ghana now using mobile money for one transaction or the other, there is suspicions about the true intention behind the collection of these private information.

It becomes more intrusive when one considers the fact that these days mobile money wallets are linked to individual bank accounts.

Any information shared by Telcos, therefore, could expose the private details and financial transactions of Ghanaians. This poses a threat to the nascent mobile money sector and the gains made in expanding financial inclusion.

Information that will show in the Mobile money data include name and telephone number of the sender and the receiver, time of the transaction, type of transaction, amount, transaction fees.

In the case of a bank transaction, the name of bank and wallet number of the subscriber are being released to the NCA.

Others are also of the view that government is using surreptitious means to ascertain how much profit the telcos are making from their mobile money transactions in order to hit them with additional taxes, which obviously will be passed onto the subscribers.

Parliament on Friday March 20th, 2020 passed the Imposition of Restrictions Bill into law, despite opposition by the Minority.

The Imposition of Restrictions Law gives the President the powers to impose restrictions on the movement of people in the event of a disaster or emergency.

The legislation was laid in the House under a certificate of emergency in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

After the third reading of the Bill that Friday evening, a voice count favoured its passage into law, although the Minority legislators had opposed the Bill on grounds that it fails to demonstrate the urgency attached to the process to get it passed.

According to the MPs aligned to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Bill only seeks to arrogate to the Execute unlimited power, which could be detrimental to the checks and balances that enable democracy to thrive.

The Majority MPs argued that the Bill is important to ensure that directives issued by President Nana Akufo-Addo to stem the spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) would be enforced.

The decision to pass the Bill under a certificate of urgency was also decided by a voice vote.

Subsequently, the Minority said it will go to the Supreme Court to seek an interpretation of Article 104 of the Constitution which indicates the conduct of votes in the House.

The Minority MPs argue essentially that the Bill does not deal with the issue of the coronavirus spread but rather seeks to broadly restrict freedom of movement.

The bill essentially allows the President to impose restrictions reasonably required in the interest of defence, public safety, public health or the running of essential services.

It also allows the President to impose restrictions on movement or residence within Ghana of any persons.

The President could also restrict the freedom of entry into Ghana.

The bill additionally says the President could impose restrictions “for the purpose of safeguarding the people of Ghana against teaching or propagation of a doctrine which exhibits or encourages disrespect for the nationhood of Ghana, the national symbols and emblems, or incites hatred against other community members.”

It says the President can impose such restrictions through an executive order for a period not exceeding three months. If the restriction has to remain beyond that, the Executive order has to be renewed.

Anyone who flouts the restriction commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than 1000 penalty units and not more than 5000 penalty units. Each unit is GHS12, putting the range of fine at between GHS12,000 and GHS60,000. The convict could also be liable to a prison term of not less than three months and not more than six months or both a fine and imprisonment.

The penalties were introduced into the bill by Parliament’s Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee after the Minority complained the original document from the Executive gave the President too much power, including determining penalties.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his first address on COVID-19 announced plans to introduce the bill to help deal with the Coronavirus spread in the country. Three days after, the Attorney General, Gloria Akufo, laid it on the floor on Wednesday night and it got approved under a certificate of urgency after about 48 hours.

Former Deputy Attorney General Dr. Domnic Ayine who is also Deputy Minority Spokesperson on Legal Affairs, insists the new bill does not deal with the Coronavirus spread.

“The government used the Coronavirus as an opportunistic window to bring this bill to parliament. All the justification was about Coronavirus. But there was no mention of Coronavirus in the bill,” he told Joy News after the bill passed.

Though he admits the restrictions can be used to deal with the issue of Coronavirus spread, he says the bill should rather have been specific as is the case in the UK and USA.