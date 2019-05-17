National Identification Authority is my worst job – Attafuah

The CEO of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Professor Ken Attafuah has described the NIA as his worst job ever.

According to him, the job comes with unfair attacks aside creating enemies for him.

“In fact, it is my worst job. It’s not just the insults or attacks or the pressure that comes with it but everything with it. All I have always tried to do is to serve my nation with the best that I have in me but you can’t get all to appreciate it from that point of view,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He, however, noted that he will do everything possible to ensure the success of the job. He revealed the President keen on seeing the success of the registration exercise and keeps regular eye on their operations.

“I can tell you that the President is very interested in what we are doing, it is a key deliverable to him and we are always having meetings over it.

“I met him last week and I have met him this week over it. He wants to know what is happening, what challenges we are facing and why the Ghanaian people are stressing”.

Professor Attafuah reiterated reports that NIA has sacked some of their staff over breaches in the ongoing national registration exercise.

” There 11 people we have sacked and 5 that have been suspended over the same reports that the media has been running. In the ones that are of criminal in nature, I’m not touching it I want the criminal procedure to take place and deal with those involved because that’s what it out to be”.

National Identification Authority (NIA) started the mass registration and Ghana Card issuance exercise in the Greater Accra Region from Monday, April 29, 2019, and expected to end on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The region has been divided into two zones: Accra West and Accra East, where registration centres have been opened at specific locations.

Source: Starrfm