National Blood Service Honours Congregation of Church of Theocracy and other institutions for donating blood.

By Bernard Quanson.

The National Blood Bank of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has honoured and acknowledged eleven organisations and institutions for their outstanding donation of blood to the National Blood Bank during this year’s observation of the World Blood Donor Day held in Accra at the Weekend.

One of the best donor organizations which was acknowledged is the Seventh Day Congregation of the Theocracy Church in Accra led by Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyoh.

Other institutions that were honoured include, Mampropi Branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mount Olive Methodist Church at Dansoman, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), College of Health Sciences, Korlebu , Ada College of Education and St. John’s Grammar Senior High School (SHS) in Accra.

The rest are; Osu-Doku SHS, Ghanatta SHS, Ada SHS and Achimota SHS.

They were all presented with Citations in recognition of their voluntarily donation of blood to the Blood Bank.

The Deputy -Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, who was also one of the dignitaries who presented the citations to the outstanding donors, noted that the blood donors, need to be commended for their exemplary donations.

She noted that if people come out voluntarily to donate blood to save lives, the Millennium Development Goal three which aims at health for all people in the world, could be attained as planned.

The Deputy –Minister, also said that if safe blood abounds at the Blood Bank, it will go a long way to improve upon life expectancy and quality of health, especially for patients with chronic conditions.

She noted that, the Ministry of Health, has submitted a draft bill of the National Blood Blank to the Cabinet for consideration for it to be forwarded to Parliament to be passed into law in order to decentralise the activities of the National Blood Service to all parts of the country.

The Deputy- Minister, called on the staff of the Blood Service to ensure that they abide by the international standards of blood practices in order to succeed in their quest to provide quality Service to patients.

Madam Tina Mensah, averred that people should not only donate blood when their relatives are sick and urgently need blood but rather all should do well to donate blood voluntarily to the blood bank.

The Deputy Minister, commended the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission for their interest in blood donation to the Blood Bank and urged them not to relent in their zeal to support such a good cause to save lives as part of their activities.

She assured the National Blood Service that the Ministry, shall intensify the Blood Donation campaign for more voluntary donors to accept the message in GovernmentAgencies, Departments and the entire ministries to help in quest for universal access of safe blood for all those who are medically in need of blood.

She urged the media to also devote part of their time and space to educate their audiences on the need to donate blood to save lives.

She noted that the World Health Organization says at least one per cent of the populationof each country should donate blood regularly into national Blood Banks as a minimum standard.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Blood Service, Dr. Justina K. Ansah, noted that with the support of the Ministry of Health, NGOs, Faith Based Organizations,and Corporate Organizations among other partners, the National Blood Service will supply adequate and safe blood products to patients especially in emergency situations.

She also commended the numerous donors and stakeholders who have helped them over the years to sustain the Service and stressed that they would even performed better if the corporation and support from the public continues.

The WHO Representative in Ghana, Dr. Owen Laws Kalula, noted that African countries are working hard to make safe blood available for patients but the demand for safe blood is ever increasing so the various blood Services on the continent should continue to design more innovative and safe ways to get people to donate blood on regular basis to the blood Banks.

Speaking to the Media in an interview with the Media, Apostle Agbalenyoh, who was visibly happy for receiving the epic citation noted, that there was nothing wrong for members of Churches to donate blood to be screened for safety and provide it to patients in need of such a service.

He said Jesus Christ who is the leader of all Churches did a Supreme sacrifice by sacrificing his blood to save mankind so if his followers also donate their blood to save lives of fellow human beings in need they do not see anything wrong with such a gesture.

He told the Media, it is because of their zeal to serve humanity especially the sick that is why they periodically they donate blood to the blood Bank to serve those who may be in need of blood.

He said they donate blood because they know that those who get engaged in accident, those who are suffering from HIV and AIDS, and those who bleed profusely from ailments among others, to survive, adding that it is from this context that donating of blood to save life cannot be regarded as sin.

He said donating blood to save the sick is just like the global good example set by the Good Samaritan captured vividly in the Bible, saved a stranger who was severely injured.

Furthermore, he noted that God sent all Christians to preach his Good News and also heal the sick so it is proper to donate blood to heal a neighbour in need of that gesture apart from preaching to the sick.