NAS Launches New Pearl Lounges at Marrakech Menara Airport

National Aviation Services (NAS), the fastest growing airport services provider in the emerging markets, today announced the launch of its Pearl Lounges at the Marrakech-Menara Airport in Morocco, reinforcing capacities at the newly renovated airport.

The two exquisite Pearl lounges in arrivals and departures, covering 800 square meters, combine luxury and serenity to offer maximum comfort for all passengers.

Hassan El-Houry, NAS Group CEO said “We are pleased to be working with the Moroccan Airport Authority, ONDA to launch the Pearl Lounges at the Marrakech-Menara Airport. Our Pearl Lounges are the perfect accent to the eclectic facilities offered at the airport, rated by Skyteam as the most beautiful airport in the world. All passengers, arriving, departing or in transit can access the lounge to relax and rejuvenate or get work done in a comfortable environment.”

The Pearl Lounges are designed to be the ultimate in hospitality imbibing NAS’s expertise in lounge management across 31 lounges in Africa and Middle East. With more than 150 seats, the Pearl Lounge in departures includes a relaxed and comfortable ambience, a wide menu selection, free Wi-Fi, a smoking zone, shower facilities as well as separate designated entertainment areas for kids and teenagers.

Agnès Laurent, General Manager of NAS Morocco highlighted “In addition to the elegant design, high quality facilities and premium services, the NAS experience includes high quality customer service and trilingual service professionals. Our Pearl Assist, Meet and Assist services and airside transfers also ensure added comfort and luxury at the airport.”

NAS has been exclusively managing the refurbishment and operations of 16 lounges across nine airports in Morocco, following a ten year concession awarded by the Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA). Taking over operations in January this year, NAS has completed Pearl Lounges in Casablanca Mohammed V Airport Terminal 2 and Marrakech Menara Airport. Other lounges in Casablanca, Rabat Sale, Agadir, Tangier, Oujda, Fez, Dakhla and Laayoune will be coming up soon.

NAS is currently present in 14 countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa; managing 31 airport lounges, and providing ground handling services to seven out of the world’s top ten airlines. With an expanded portfolio of aviation services and certified by IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO), NAS also has demonstrated expertise in supporting local hub carriers in the Middle East and Africa.

All of the Pearl Lounge as well as the Meet and Assist services can be booked online at www.PearlAssist.com