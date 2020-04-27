Nana Akufo-Addo; Beautiful Words, Ugly Action

By Abdul Razak Bawa

Democracy many will argue is controversial, and the easiest interpretation is majority rule, but what we have in Ghana under Nana Akufo-Addo, is not democracy.

The real ideals of democracy consider changes that frighten the establishment, and it leaves no one free to enjoy the unchecked power that leads to arrogance and abuse of the people. In order words, it is a government by the people and for the purpose of serving the general interests of all citizens.

Since the birth of the current administration in 2017, every single decision taken has gone against every tenet of democracy. President Akufo-Addo, has and continues to behave like an emperor, who lives by his own rules and is not subject to the rules that govern all of us. Decisions taken are done on as we go basis. Appointments, dismissals, reassignments are done at the flagstaff house, when those institutions have board of directors or management.

One of the attributes of the president that was his selling point was the fact that, he is a doyen of democracy. In his own words, he told us, all his life, he has fought for the restoration of democracy and rule of law.

Power has a way of exposing the worst in all of us, we are told that, never say someone is humble, until he or she gets money, a poor man is always humble.

On his journey to the flagstaff house, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sold us a fake product. He told us, he was a democrat, he was portrayed as a man, who was humble, but the saying goes, character, is like a pregnancy, you can never hide it forever.

Power corrupt and absolute power corrupt absolutely, the framers of the Constitution, should have envisage that, we will one day have someone like Akufo-Addo, at the presidency, who will abuse his powers. So given the president so much powers was akin to putting a gun in the hand of a drunkard. He will discharge it at the least provocation.

In order for democracy to be successful, leadership is very crucial. Leadership and democracy intersect and for democracy to function, there must be good leadership at all levels.

At this crucial moment in the life of this country, Ghana is currently on a sick bed and needs a team of physicians to resuscitate it back to live. The presidency is unwell and in a critical condition and it needs healers to restore health to it.

At his inauguration, the president admonished us to be citizens not spectators, although he plagiarized the phrase, I thought Ghanaians needed to be reminded not to go to sleep.

Truth be told, Ghanaians have ceased to be spectators since 2012, when John Dramani Mahama, took the oath of office. We saw demonstrations and agitations by the middle class, who hitherto have sat on the sidelines to observe things play out.

We had Occupyghana, organize demonstrations and proceeded to the Supreme Court on several occasions to challenge one decision or another taken by the then government. So Ghanaians, have indeed been citizens not spectators, way before Akufo-Addo, stole that phrase.

The president who we were told repealed the Criminal Libel Law, when he was the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, it is for the first time in the history of this country, under him as a democratically elected president, are radio stations critical of his government are being shut down.

Nana Akufo-Addo, is good at making fine speeches, he is like a woman, who is beautiful but without character.

He should take a step back and observe the reaction of Ghanaians, anytime he makes those his fine speeches. The level of mistrust of leadership in the country, should be of concern to him.

Typical of politicians, he will convince himself that, those voices of dissent and mistrust are coming from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). If I have learnt anything in my young life on this earth, it is that, politicians are always far from the reality, and of course the best way to put their minds at ease, is always blame the opposition.

It happened to NDC in 2016 and they fell on their own sword, I am seeing that being played out again this year.

Leadership in a country can be likened to what obtains in an organisation. When the company manager recruits his employees, he does not leave them to do whatever they like. The company has policy instrument for its operations within which the manager himself is responsible to provide the leadership and direction for his staff. He does not leave it loose and later turns round to accuse his employees of not contributing to the profitability of the company. Where there is no good manager, there is no co – ordination and no direction and consequently no results.

A good manager is a good leader. He conducts his business openly and leads his team charismatically. In contrast a bad leader cannot lead his people. He is always having something to hide. He is very secretive and panicky because he is afraid of his limitations. If you do not have the capacity to manage, you cannot lead, and you must relinquish the instrument of leadership to those who can.

President Akufo-Addo, to convince Ghanaians he was serious about fighting corruption, he established the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and appointed a no-nonsense Martin Amidu, but what do we see regarding corruption.

The level of corruption in the country today, is worse than ever even with the setting up OSP. It only tells you the leader is not only weak but he condones corruption.

He told Ghanaians, he was putting his presidency on the line to fight galamsey. Not only has the honey pot been scavenged by members of his party, but the people put in charge to lead the fight are neck deep in it.

What has he done about it, nothing and that was what has embolden some people to go and steal the excavators seized from those engaged in the illegal activity.

If we needed a leader to give beautiful speeches, we have got ourselves that leader, but Ghanaians need a purposeful leader, a leader who walks his talk, a leader who punishes regardless of whose ox is gored, a leader, who keeps his promises etc., and on all these score, Akufo-Addo, has failed.