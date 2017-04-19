‘Nana Addo is a workaholic’ – Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo is a workaholic, and that explains his government’s success in achieving over a hundred campaign promises after only 100 days in office, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the comment at a town hall meeting hosted by Accra-based Joy FM on Monday to mark the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s first 100 days in office.

“We did not make any promises for 100 days, we made promises for what we wanted to deliver to Ghana during our term in office. Notwithstanding that, the government, under the leadership of what I can say is our workaholic President, can point to some significant achievements in these last 100 days,” Bawumia said.

According to the Vice President, although the government did not make any promises for the first 100 days, it has delivered 103 achievements within the period.

He stated that, the government had performed creditably well, and has been very efficient in delivering its numerous 2016 election campaign promises.

President Akufo-Addo, while delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address before Parliament this year, described himself as a ‘man in a hurry’, adding that, the challenges his government inherited from the erstwhile John Mahama government, demanded that he and his appointees work very hard and with speed to restore the country to a path of economic growth.

“I have heard it said that, I am behaving like a man in a hurry. Mr. Speaker, I am indeed in a hurry, I am in a great hurry. The times, in which we live, demand that we all be in a hurry to deal with the problems we face.”

“Mr. Speaker, the conditions in our country demand that government machinery functions efficiently and at full force, and that nothing is left on autopilot. The conditions demand that all of us, each and every one of us, tackle every task before us with speed and dedication,” he said.

