Nana Addo Can’t Hide His Feelings Not Even In The Name Of Diplomacy

The president on Wednesday, September 4, at the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum, demonstrated once again to Ghanaians and the world his intolerable nature that has been trumpeted by those, who have come in close contact with him.

Leaders, all over the world in the name of diplomacy, sometimes are compelled to break bread with their enemies. Compromise as they say is the life-blood of politics.

At the Movenpick Hotel on Wednesday, when president Akufo-Addo, arrived at the maiden edition of the Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum and was greeting dignitaries, when he got to the turn of John Dramani Mahama, he just patted his palm, as though they was fire in Mr Mahama’s palm.

This newspaper, is not only disappointed in president Akufo-Addo, but is shocked the president can be that petty, as to show his open disdain towards former president John Dramani Mahama.

Politics, since time immemorial, has been a contest of ideas, not about personalities, both Akufo-Addo and John Mahama, all want to see Ghana develop, it is only the means that is different, so in effect, they are not enemies.

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo, is being this petty, he refused to shake the hand of Adakabre Frimpong Manso, because he had said something about him that he did not like.

He did a similar thing to Boakye Agyarko, where he ignored his handshake at the funeral of his late brother, Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko.

This newspaper thinks, John Mahama, has gotten under his skin, the president, does not like criticism, especially against his free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

As a former minister of Foreign Affairs, who has led many diplomatic missions, his action was wrong, inappropriate and therefore unacceptable.

A former president, who peacefully handed over power to you, should not be subjected to such an insult and humiliation.