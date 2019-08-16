Na’koa Prays for Allah’s Protection for Bawumia on Sallah Day.

By Bernard Quanson.

The Founder of Israel King of Jews Church in Accra, Na’koa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, has prayed for Allah’s protection for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and also pleaded with the Almighty to give the Veep more wisdom to support the President to lead the nation efficiently and also in accordance with the will of Allah.

He said, he views the Veep as a brother, because he Na’koa and Bawumia, have a common spiritual father, who is the Chief Imam.

Prophet Jamson, continued that whilst he regards Dr. Bawumia as Ishmael, he also regards himself as Isaac or Itack in the Koran as their father is the Chief Imam.

Na’koa said these during the observation of this year’s Annual Burnt Sacrifice performed by his Church at Atomic Roundabout in Accra which coincided with the Edul-Ahha Celebrations of Muslims.

Na’koa led his congregation to sacrifice a white ram by burning the animal into ashes outside the Church room, to signify the sacrifice that God asked Abraham to perform in the Bible. He said, it was a sacrifice that God asked mankind to make and be blessed abundantly by Him.

Na’koa, explained that human beings are not to be sacrificed, that is why when God wanted sacrifice from Abraham, He rejected the initial and the Divinely proposed Killing of Isaac and rather provided a ram to replace him.

Prophet Jamson, who is also the Spiritual Head of the Spiritual Churches Council of Ghana, also contended that the worldwide proclamation that Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the atonement of our sin is false, stressing that God does not sacrifice human beings , asking rhetorically that how can a sacrificed person rise again.

He also observed that the Vice- President is well vexed in the Holy Koran, hence describing him as a personality full of the spirit of the Prophet in him.

He asked for peace, more knowledge ,long life ,and more strength for him, so that he can use his God given talent to help more people, especially the poor, orphans, widows and the needy to also live comfortable.

He also prayed for President Akufo-Addo, his officers and the entire government to continue to administer the nation properly.

Na’koa, also asked Allah to continue to bless the Chief Iman, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharabutu with strength, more life and at the right time, his wish is that God makes the Chief Imam an Angel to continue to fight and stand spiritually for mankind.

He also said earlier in his sermon that it is very uncultured for pastors to insult and speak evil against leaders in our society advising that pastors should rather preach the true word of God to win souls for Christ.