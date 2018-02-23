NACOB bust Tanzanian woman with $70K drugs at KIA

A Tanzanian woman has been slapped with a 5-year jail term in Ghana for drug trafficking, officers of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) have confirmed

According to the Board, the woman was arrested with 2.3 kilograms of speedball, a mixture of cocaine and heroin with street value of $70,000.00.

Basaida Zena Jafary, a food vendor in Tanzania, arrived in Ghana recently at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) onboard Rwanda Air flight number ET 200. She was busted whilst going through arrival formalities.

“A search conducted in her check-in luggage revealed a concealment of two parcels in false compartments of her luggage. The content of the parcel proved positive for narcotics substance during a preliminary test conducted in her presence,” NACOB said.

The suspected narcotic substance was further forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for confirmation, which tested positive for narcotics weighing 2.3 kilograms.

“Mrs Zena on interrogation admitted ownership of the parcel and confessed that they were given to her by one Mandanje Omari in Tanzania to be delivered to someone in Accra for an undisclosed amount of money,” the Board said.

When arraigned before court, Ms. Zena pleaded guilty to her offence and was subsequently handed a five years prison sentence.

NACOB admonishes the public to desist from delivering parcels on behalf of others, as it has been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.