NaBCO And The Concerns Of Jobless Nurses

On May 1, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, launched Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), among the seven modules, is the Heal Ghana.

The heal Ghana module, is intended to employ nurses, who have completed their training and have been staying at home for some time now.

The target group is those who attended private nursing schools. A website has been announced for prospective applicants to log on and apply.

In March, the Ministry of Health, advertised for graduates from the various private nursing schools, who completed between 2012 and 2016 to apply for posting.

A form was made available on the ministry’s website, the applicants were to download, fill and submit the form at the ministry, which they did, this attempt to post them, prompted bonded nurses who were also sitting at home, waiting for clearance from the ministry of Finance for posting, to besiege the ministry, asking to be posted first, before their counterparts from the private nursing schools.

With many novelties that are introduced in this country, NABCO, has come with so many unanswered questions.

One of the questions that need asking regarding the heal Ghana module is that, are the private nurses, who a few months ago, were made to fill a form in anticipation of being posted expected or supposed to log onto the website given to apply again, or the application form they filled in March is enough.

There is so much ambiguity about the programme, which like the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the government has not thought through it properly, before coming out to announce the start of the programme.

Clearing all lingering doubts, in the opinion of this newspaper is very imperative; already the Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses (COUPN) have served notice to embark on demonstration coming Monday, May 7, to register their displeasure about the programme, which they say is discriminatory.

Definitely, the delay in clarifying the issue we have raised, as well as other issues, will affect the smooth implementation of the programme, which in the considered opinion of this paper, needs the involvement of all stakeholders, including political parties for its sustenance and success.