Mya Takes Market by Storm

Mya Systems, the creator of the industry’s leading conversational AI recruiter, Mya, today announced significant customer and team growth. Since its launch in July of 2016, 120 enterprise companies — including four of the largest global recruiting agencies, 15 of the Fortune 100, and 40 of the Fortune 500 — have selected Mya to transform the job search and hiring experience for candidates and recruiters. L’Oréal, Adecco Group, and Sevenstep (a Motion Recruitment company) are among its customers. The company also recently grew its international footprint, expanded its employee base 300 percent, and made extensive product and technological enhancements.

Mya’s ability to dramatically accelerate the recruiting process, increase candidate satisfaction, and improve recruiter productivity has led U.S. and European companies to rapidly adopt the conversational AI platform. In response, the company has tripled its team in the U.S., added support for major European languages, and opened offices in London and Munich. The company has named Malik Aibache, former Marketing Director for PageGroup, as its VP Marketing and Operations EMEA, and Joachim Fischer as its VP Sales EMEA.

“Our announcement today underscores the great progress we’ve made toward our mission to create a more efficient job market powered by AI,” said EyalGrayevsky, co-founder and CEO of Mya Systems. “Our momentum has been driven, in large part, by our significant investments in product and R&D and our commitment to building a world-class leadership team with repeat track records of scaling successful SaaS businesses.”

In the past year, Mya Systems considerably expanded Mya’s capabilities across the end-to-end recruitment life cycle, and added several ATS, CRM, and calendar partnerships and integrations to the platform. In keeping with its commitment to meeting the highest standards for customer privacy and security in both the U.S. and Europe, it achieved SOC2 and GDPR compliance. And, as part of its ongoing global expansion, the company now offers conversational AI in French, Spanish, and German.

Over the past year, Mya Systems has added a number of new leaders to its team to provide the company with the depth and breadth of expertise required for the next stage of its evolution and growth. Key executive hires include:

Malik Aibache, VP Marketing & Operations EMEA – Aibache brings 15 years of industry experience from Michael Page Group, one of Europe’s largest recruiting agencies.

Aibache brings 15 years of industry experience from Michael Page Group, one of Europe’s largest recruiting agencies. Joachim Fischer, VP Sales EMEA – Fischer brings 20 years of sales and management experience for European-based organizations, most recently as Director of econ industries.

Fischer brings 20 years of sales and management experience for European-based organizations, most recently as Director of econ industries. Connie Schiefer, VP Product Management – Schiefer was most recently SVP of Product Management and Engineering for SimplyHired, and previously VP of Product Management at Yahoo, overseeing a team of 40 product managers and 900+ engineers.

Schiefer was most recently SVP of Product Management and Engineering for SimplyHired, and previously VP of Product Management at Yahoo, overseeing a team of 40 product managers and 900+ engineers. Vinita Venkatesh, VP Product Marketing – Venkatesh brings 15 years of domain, product and marketing expertise from brands including Workday, Rubrik, and Replicon.

Venkatesh brings 15 years of domain, product and marketing expertise from brands including Workday, Rubrik, and Replicon. Mike Pauletich, VP Business Development – Pauletich has 20+ years of recruiting industry experience and leadership roles at Jibe, Entelo, eQuest, and TMP Worldwide.

Pauletich has 20+ years of recruiting industry experience and leadership roles at Jibe, Entelo, eQuest, and TMP Worldwide. Tim Gray, VP IT & Information Security – Gray has 20+ years of experience in technology and security operations, including with Guardian Analytics and Good Technology.

Source: AETOSWire