My Militants are not smart like Kelvyn Boy and Kuami Eugene – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has waged a war against his Militants and he’s all over mainstream and social media giving them a dose of his pettiness and savagery.

Moreover, the controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste clashed with Joint 77, one of the Militants at the premises of Hitz FM where he allegedly asked his police friends to seize the car he bought for him.

Before that brief drama happened, Shatta Wale said his boys were so dumb to act smart and make giant strides in the industry like young artistes such as Kelvyn Boy and Kuame Eugene.

While in the studios of Hitz FM, the host Andy Dosty played a song of Joint which featured fast-rising Hiphop act Tulenkey but Wale slammed the song saying it lacks certain ingredients.

Looks like we have a long drama to unfold right before our eyes in the coming days.