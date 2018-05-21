Mustapha Hamid Should Leave The Talking To Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Sometimes you just know it when someone is not right for a particular job.

Sometimes one might just know that, it is better to stop talking; that the person is a basket case and must be heard more, when they just stop responding to issues; The Information Minister is like that sometimes.

The more he speaks, the more he contradicts the facts, which they say are sacred.

In the aftermath of the Mobile Money Interoperability impasse, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, addressed a counter press conference on Tuesday, after that of the former deputy Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Asiama, although I did not appreciate what exactly Kojo’s points were, but I must give it to him, he sounded more convincing in a single press conference than, all the ones addressed by his boss.

The rumour mill is rife with an impending reshuffle , President Akufo-Addo, will do himself and his government, a lot of good, when he sends Mustapha Hamid to the Tourism ministry.

Talking is an art, it is a gift and when you don’t have it, you will struggle to be heard.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is a good orator, his speeches resonate with you, days after delivery, you cannot listen to him, without going home with a phrase or two in your head.

We have had a few of those leaders since Independence, our first president and founder, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is one who has inspired many with his speeches. In fact it is his oratory that puts him ahead of his peers.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings also had a knack for unforgettable speeches. These are born leaders, who understood timing in what they did or said.

Unfortunately as a country, we have not had many of them, mostly because we do not take the concept and teaching of leadership serious.

It is, however, regrettable and unacceptable that, a government spokesperson should sound boring and unconvincing.

I am not taking away anything from Mustapha Hamid, he deserves whatever he has gotten, going by what he did in the run up to the 2016 election, including even crying to woo voters.

The fact of the matter is that, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has proven himself more capable of articulating government policies and programmes than his boss.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, since the birth of this administration, has outperformed, outshined and rendered the Information Minister useless. He has done a yeoman’s job better than the one who is paid with tax payers’ money.

Mr Baako, will not accept any frontline appointment, if not, as I suggested some weeks ago, he is more capable of articulating government policies and defending the indefensible than Mustapha Hamid. The worst of Mr Baako, is the best of Mustapha Hamid.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is a discovery to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he has paid his dues these few years, since he burst onto the political scene.

He stepped into the big shoes left by Komla Dumor, when he left for BBC, he became the preferred voice for discerning Ghanaians, who wanted to listen to something else, aside the usual noise associated with morning radio.

It came as a surprise to many when he resigned from Joy FM and the rumor mill begun that, he was venturing into politics. Should he bid his time and manage himself well, I see a future president in him.

A communicator must not only talk, but must be convincing, he must be coherent, he must be succinct and that is what Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is.

Mustapha Hamid, if the president wishes to keep him at post, must be resigned to office work and attending to meetings.

The talking should be left to Kojo, although young and new to the terrain, he has made a living out of talking, it is no wonder, why talking comes to hi naturally.

Very few and gifted individuals are able to keep their heads up and be noticed in the midst of the noise and pull him down syndrome, Kojo since he got to the top, has managed to stay relevant and be noticed. Present every topic to him, including finance and he is your guy.

He is among the few appointments that are fit for purpose, the rest are only surplus to requirements. Ghana deserves the best governance, it deserves the best men to represent it out there, Mustapha Hamid, has shown us what he can do, his strength is certainly not where he is now.