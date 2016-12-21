Mustapha Hamid Reshuffled Already

By Gifty Arthur

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has carried out his first reshuffle by appointing the Member of Parliament-elect for Ofoase-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, as the spokesperson for the Transition Team for the in-coming government, replacing lecturer, Mustapha Hamid.

The replacement of the spokesperson for the president-elect with former morning show host, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was announced on Monday, when the teams from the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) and out-going National Democratic Congress (NDC) met.

It comes barely a week, after the transition teams started work after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

No reason was assigned to the first reshuffle by Nana Addo, but it will be recalled that three days into his appointment, Mustapha granted an interview on Tuesday, December 13, said the government was yet to make available handing over notes to the Administrator-General as per Section 6 (4) of the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the government transition team, said that the handing over notes for every ministry was ready and that the process of the transition was going to begin last week, Wednesday.

“We wish to state that the handing over notes from each Ministry that are to be given to the transition team for the incoming administration are ready, and indeed were prepared before the elections were held on the 7th of December.

Indeed on Monday 19 December when the co-team met, all but one note were presented to the in-coming administration by the out-going one.

He had also said on radio that, the in-coming Akufo-Addo government, was abreast with a lot of information from the various ministries, departments, and agencies, and so they will scrutinize every document that will be handed to them and question where they are not satisfied.

Many had thought, he might have travelled with Nana Addo who is in Nigeria for a three day visit. Just when some had thought there was more to the issue the University of Cape Coast lecturer surfaced immediately explaining why he had to be changed.

In a post on facebook to explain his replacement he said, “I am surprised at all the ripples and furore that have been generated over my decision to excuse myself from the Transition Team.

I did so in order to enable me time to disengage properly from the University of Cape Coast where I teach, so I can be adequately prepared for my role in government after January 7.

On hindsight maybe I should not have accepted to speak for the Transition Team in the first place, being already the Spokesperson for the President-Elect. I apologize for all the “wahala” my decision has caused”.