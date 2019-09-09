Mugabe’s ‘African pride, dignity, audacity unassailable’ – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has eulogised the late Robert Mugabe, saying his “African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable.”

“RIP Comrade Mugabe. You lived for the dignity of your fellow black. Your African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable.

“Africa has lost a bold and noble Statesman. My condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe,” the former Ghanaian leader tweeted to commiserate with the Zimbabwean people and the family of the longest-served Zimbabwean president.

He was ousted in a military coup in November 2017.

He was 95.