Mtn; What Is “The Pay As You Go Customers Cannot Call This Number?”

It is not only expensive to use MTN, it is very frustrating and annoying, as the network, has never been stable for once.

Even the most loyal customers of MTN, would agree that the network provider, has a history shortchanging them. There have been continuous complaints by customer of MTN over poor quality services and illegalities being perpetrated by the telecom firm.

Some of these complaints include: illegal deductions from the call credit of subscribers, dropped/failed calls, network congestion, failed attempts to load recharge cards, inability to activate the services on offer, late delivery/inability to send or receive SMS among others.

Yesterday, April 9, MTN cut its customers from the rest of the world, when calls cannot be connected. The voice message at the other end of the line says that, “The Pay As You Go Customers Cannot Call This Number”.

It is no secret about the unreliability of MTN, but lately the situation, has gone from bad to worse.

Last month, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) presented MTN with a Platinum award for the company’s dedication towards payment of tax in Ghana.

Under the GRA’s large tax payer category, the Platinum award is the highest award. Given the Platinum award means the receiver is compliant with all the tax laws in the country. The award also symbolises the highest contributor to tax revenue in the large tax payer category.

MTN Ghana, with over 12 million active subscriber base, and close to over 50percent market share, is Ghana’s most profitable and efficient telecommunications company, so it came as no surprise to us when the GRA, recognized the company’s contribution to tax revenue in the country.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, every network, will at one point or another, encounter problems, the best practice, will be to inform customers of it and what the network is doing to solve the problem.

MTN, as a service provider, does not understand what service delivery is, the operator seems to lack effective communication and have refused to acknowledge that.

the network provider is always in the eye of the storm, as far sanctions by the National Communication Authourity (NCA) , as far as bad customer service is concerned.

MTN, always has excuses for all poor services, except the explanation comes after the damage has been done.

What is the explanation for the problem on Tuesday?