MTN! The Extortion Must Stop

The attempt by the mobile telecommunication giant, MTN, to pacify mobile money subscribers by taken money with their right hand and offering token with their left by way of interest payment, is not enough to appease the extortion going on.

The practice where customers have to pay twice for the same service, is nothing either than extortion. The person sending money pays commission or transfer fees based on the amount he or she is sending and the recipient is also charged the same amount on the same transaction.

There is no denying the fact that, mobile money, has reduced the hustle of having to move a distance to a bank to transact business, the convenience it has brought to Ghanaians and the inclusiveness is something we should all commend, but in doing so we must also bring to the attention of the service providers, what it is that is wrong with the service.

How much interest do customers get, compared to how much they are charged for a single transaction. Customers will appreciate the gesture more, if the double payment is reduced to a single payment.

MTN, is the largest telecommunication company in Ghana, controlling over sixty percent of the market share, yet it is the only player in the mobile money industry, charging both the sender and the recipient.

There is an urgent need for Ghanaians to rise and resist all forms of oppression and manipulation, not only from our political leaders, but from telecommunication companies, too.

Although Ghanaians, in their malleable nature, have refused to speak out in protest against this malaise, one cannot put up a successful argument to dismiss the conspicuous fact that telecommunication companies in Ghana, have become overly fraudulent.

Ghanaians have tragically created for themselves an identity of gullibility and simple mindedness, and the world has not hesitated in the slightest to take advantage of this important defect.

We fail to speak up and demand that we are treated right, the ‘Give it to God’ syndrome is hindering our progress and yet we continue to deceive ourselves that, after all that God has given us, he must fight for us.