Mtn Ghana’s Mohammed Rufai Adjudged CTO Of The Year

MTN Chief Technical Officer, Mohammed Lawal Rufai, has been adjudged the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA).

The CTO of the Year award recognises Mr. Rufai’s immense contribution towards the development of Ghana’s telecommunications network and acknowledges him as the most outstanding Chief Technical Officer for the entire telecoms industry. The validity of the award is borne out by MrRufai’s wealth of experience and successes achieved in his position at the helm of network strategy, planning, implementation and maintenance at MTN.

On receipt of the award, Mr. Rufai said, “I am excited by this recognition and I believe it will challenge me to strive for the best.” MTN will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology to enhance the experience of our customers. I dedicate this award to the hardworking team members of the network division, for their support and dedication to the business,” he added.

In 2016, Mr. Rufai also received the Engineering Business Management award in recognition of MTN’s 4G LTE project execution.

Mr. Rufai is credited for significant improvement in network efficiencies and effectiveness in the year 2016. Under his leadership, MTN Ghana has experienced remarkable improvement in its network, with tremendous improvement in call drop rates in the face of power challenges and increased number of fibre cuts.

Mr. Rufai has also been instrumental in MTN Ghana’s deployment and continued roll out of the MTN Fiber broadband & Wi-Fi services. MTN Ghana is the first telecom company in Ghana to deploy commercial Fiber Broadband and Commercial Wi-Fi services which allows for Wi-Fi offloading for improved customer data experience and increased data subscription.

These initiatives have proven to be beneficial to subscribers with the provision of cheaper, faster and more reliable internet access for homes / residences, schools, market centers, and other locations. MTN Fiber broadband is now available in key residences and commercial areas in Accra such as Devtracco – Comm 25, Airport residential area, Amasaman (Vanguard Estates), Blue Rose- Kasoa, Spintex and many more. Wi-Fi technologies have been deployed in KNUST, TipToe lane, Independence square among others