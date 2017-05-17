MTN CEO adjudged Telecom Service Executive of the Year

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, has won the Telecommunications Service Executive of the Year at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Award Gala held in Accra.

Mr. Asante was honoured for his outstanding corporate achievements and being the first Ghanaian Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana.

The Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Award programme honors exemplary men and women who have played a pivotal role in Ghana’s global business sphere.

A citation in his recognition acknowledged his outstanding achievements as leader of the organization which has over the years demonstrated excellence, innovation and growth in the telecommunications sector in Ghana.

Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Cynthia Lumor who received the award on behalf of Mr. Asante said: “This recognition and celebration of corporate excellence acknowledges our relentless focus on ICT as a driver for communication and development. Innovation and exemplary leadership will continue to guide what we do.”

The recent programme, organized by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade also recognized 40 local but exceptional entrepreneurs and corporate executives.

Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante was also adjudged 2016 Overall Best CEO in Africa’s telecommunication industry at the AfricaCom Awards and MTN Group Best CEO.

He is the first Ghanaian CEO of MTN Ghana, and has been highly commended for sustaining and expanding growth, profitability and leadership of MTN Ghana in a highly competitive telecommunication industry.