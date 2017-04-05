Mr. President; The Invincible And Delta Forces Are Your Achilles Heel

It has become pertinent to remind the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the campaign period is over and he needs to get to work.

Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, made some of the most audacious promises any presidential candidate has ever made since 1992, when we ushered in the 1992 democratic dispensation.

To be sure, the massive goodwill that swept president Akufo-Addo into power, placed on his head the crushing burden of incredible expectations. He was not a superhuman with a magic wand. He would need to work to get things done.

Every leader, must make promises, it is a way of inspiring your people to hope for a better tomorrow.

We wake up every day, go through the day, despite the daunting challenges we face and insurmountable problems that come our way, because we know and we are promised that tomorrow will be better than today.

President Akufo-Addo, by far is going to have the most difficult time as a president, he has made a lot of promises to Ghanaians, Ghanaians gave him a lot of their votes and as they say, to whom much is given, much is expected.

So far, he is talking fast and moving slowly, I am yet to see one concrete step he has taken in his quest to transform this country and move it to the land of milk and honey, as he has promised.

It is a bitter truth that Ghanaians can no longer wait for miracles to happen under this government after having waited for nearly two decades without any positive results.

It is fast approaching 100 days since President Akufo-Addo, was sworn in as President of Ghana.

Precisely, December 7, 2016 was the day Ghanaians thought they had voted for a messiah to rescue them from the abject poverty they witnessed during the last administration of President John Dramani Mahama at least that is what the New Patriotic Party, told Ghanaians on a daily basis and a lie they bought into.

I am among the few people, who believe that, it is early days yet to draw our daggers out at the President, as we ask of him to redeem his debt to the electorate. But at this juncture, if we do not say the truth as it is, the upcoming generation won’t forgive us.

President Akufo-Addo’s insufferable slowness and a warning of the prospect of his failure are becoming clearer every day. His deafening silence and occasional massaging of a monster that, is threatening to erode every gain he wishes to make and the one made by his predecessors are cause for concern for well-meaning Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo, started on a good note, when he did not waste too much time in putting together his cabinet to help him steer the affairs of state.

President Akufo-Addo, must know that citizens own the country. And that, in a democracy, the electorate hires the leadership of the country to serve. And that the people have a right to monitor their stewards and hold them accountable to their electoral compact with the citizenry.

I am not a political scientist, neither am I an armchair pollster like Ben Ephson, but what I do know is that, two variables are the key determinants in deciding which political party and presidential candidate, wins an election in this country and that is, corruption and arrogance.

Any party, which is not able to control these two monsters, which are the least of their concerns, because they are human engineered, that party is always bound to fail at the polls.

Ghanaians know they are fools, but they just don’t want to be reminded of what they are, the day any of the two major political parties, i.e. the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, will learn this, is the day that party, will enjoy a long rule.

President Akufo-Addo, has so far shown utter disdain for the voter, He has only given expression to the falsehood that the voters’ value expire after the election season. Those human beings are nonentities once they are separated from their votes and so he does not care, what fate befalls them.

So far the president only has one task to perform; he is to face the mirror of his vigilante groups, terrorizing innocent Ghanaians, and reminding them of the mistake they made by voting for him.

No one political party anywhere in the world can win an election on the strength of its members, the NDC failed to realize this in the last elections and the NPP, is fast losing it too.

Ghanaians voted for President Akufo-Addo with the hope of enjoying great leadership, but the reverse is now the case as things are not in any way getting better.

Under this government, the nation’s democracy has turned to survival of the fittest, the security services, who are trained and paid to protect lives and properties are immobilized, they are now at the mercy of the Invisible Forces and Delta Forces, who are holding everyone hostage, including the president.

President Akufo-Addo, should remember one of the quotes of an American author and journalist, Anna Quindlen, who says, “Look back, to slavery, to suffrage, to integration and one thing is clear. Fashions in bigotry come and go. The right thing lasts.”

Need I remind the president, what he told Ghanaians and by extension the whole world in a documentary put together for him by Jefferson Sackey in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election, he was quoted former President of the United States of America (USA), John F. Kennedy, when he said “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.”

