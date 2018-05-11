Mr President; It Is Far Fetched To Suggest J.B. Danquah Founded UG

On Monday, president Akufo-Addo, was at his best again, this time around, he tried to write the history of the University of Ghana (UG).

The only time Ghanaians, are being told the contributions of his family in the socio-economic development of this country, is when he became the president of the republic.

An issue that has been debated and dealt with was resurrected when he took the oath of office, a holiday that has been observed since 2010 as Founder’s Day, has been changed to Founders Day, leading to the creation of another holiday, ostensibly to celebrate the founder and first president of the country, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Many people have contributed their quota before, during and after independence, till date.

In the logic of the president, we should single out everyone and reward them, because on Independence Day, thousands of people gathered at the Polo Park, when Dr. Nkrumah declared Ghana as an independent and free country.

It is too late in the day for this history lesson, a university that was founded in 1948, 70 years after its establishment; we are being told that, Dr. J.B. Danquah is the one who founded it.

According to the Oxford dictionary, a founder is a person who establishes an institution or settlement (Noun).

Going by this definition, it is farfetched for the president to suggest that, Joseph Boakye Danquah, was the founder of the University of Ghana.

In the wisdom of the president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, cannot be said to be the founder of Ghana, yet J.B Danquah, can be said to have founded UG, this smacks of dishonesty and double standard.

This attempt by the president to rewrite history and elevate his family above any other individual, will not wash.

He should travel across our borders and ask citizens of our neighboring countries, whether they have heard of any J.B. Danquah, the answer we are sure, will humble him enough to realize that, history cannot be altered.