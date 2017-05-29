Mr President; Charity Begins At Home

Since, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, assumed office as the fifth president of the fourth republic, he had made stated time without number, his commitment to the fight against corruption.

Unfortunately, those who have come before him, have all decried corruption, but after their reign, the incidence of corruption is more than they inherited.

Talk, they say is cheap, this is why, I am not beside myself with joy, when the president, said “When people get caught up in the net, I am imploring people not to come to me and say that ‘Oh! Nana, this man is my relative, so spare him’. That is the problem in Ghana.

“You find people going to speak to your wife with the hope of trying to influence you,” he stated, adding, “I am not going to listen to that because my concern is Ghana and not one or two individuals.”

This is a good observation made by the president, as it is symptomatic of Ghanaians, who out of sympathy and empathy, will always come running to beg for people, who fall foul of the law.

The fight is difficult, because like the Animal farm, when one of our own commits, it is not corruption, but when someone from our opponents does, hurray, the trap has caught a big fish.

I think I am not happy with the president, who is hell-bent on seeing that the public purse is protected, but yet the fight is only limited to what happened in the immediate past. His war against corruption is a fluke, when he turns a blind eye to what is happening in his own party.

Five months into his administration and already, the perception of corruption is gaining currency, the Chickens are coming to roost too early. One of his ministers, precisely the Minister of Gender, Otiko Djaba, had accused the Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu of corruption.

The worse form of corruption is what Bugri Naabu was accused of and that is collecting goodies and money to help secure appointments for the givers.

Those who were offering the gifts, have already compromised themselves and must do everything under the sun to recover whatever they have lost in the process of getting the appointment, within the time limit available.

The president, who is the leader of the NPP, at a Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting asked both Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu, who have traded accusations against each other to apologise.

The President, has not shown bias towards his own and his ready to bear his teeth against people, who do not share in the philosophy of the NPP.

As I stated earlier, if the fight against corruption, as some argue, is tilted, with the New Patriotic Party only investigating and prosecuting members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), so be it! Hell, if or when the NDC comes to power, they will have the opportunity to investigate and prosecute NPP members – and that is if they will ever get their act together enough to regain the center.

The war on corruption in Ghana must be a movement that will sweep everything and everyone on it way, but this one sided approach that has trailed the fight since 2001, will not achieve any results.

The Minister of Energy, although was exonerated by the Parliamentary committee that investigated the bribery allegations made against Boakye Agyarko and the Appointment Committee.

The president, who is disturbing our ears since he became president of his commitment to fight corruption, went ahead to swear Boakye Agyarko into office, against the conventional wisdom of waiting until after the outcome of the probe.

He has demonstrated both in words and deed that, his net will not spread wide, it will only catch appointees of the immediate past appointees.

I will not defend anyone, who is found to have embezzled money meant for the state, I think some people have made up their mind to milk this country dry.

If Ghana, were a cow, I do not think they will be enough milk, left in her because some few wicked individuals, have taken more than they and their four generations need.

But is saying this, I do not also believe selective application of the law is the way to go. President Akufo-Addo, must lead the way in changing the paradigm. He should be an impartial leader, who does not see crime in party colours, but what they are crime.

Our political class and elite no longer understand that they are tied to the faith and future of the country. Some of them lack morals and foresight to understand that whatever the image of Ghana is overseas, such is their image!

The fight against corruption is almost dead due to the inability of the government to go after their own. I have deliberately decided not to jump into any hasty conclusion about the the US$2.2 billion Franklin Templeton Investments bond.

The facts and the enquiries, will soon see the light of day. As we say in Ghana, it is upon the dead of the frog that we will see it length.

So President Akufo-Addo and the NPP can prosecute and persecute former appointtes as hard as they want, but Karma is a bitch.