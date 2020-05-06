MP To Distribute 50,000 Nose Masks

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Member of Madina Constituency, has said he is working assiduously to distribute Fifty Thousand pieces of Nose or Face masks to the people of Madina and its environs in the Greater Accra region.

Alhaji Abuba-kar Saddique Boniface made the announcement on Net 2 TV’s morning show hosted by Yaw Amofa.

According to him, he is working to get some tailors and seamstresses in the Constituency to get the Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) sewed locally to create jobs for them and save lives at the same time.

He said these are all parts of the efforts to get the needy and vulnerable in the Constituency protected in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that aside these, people should continue to adhere to the safety guideliness announced by President Akufo-Addo.

The distribution of the free nose mask to the people in the Madina municipality is in conformity with the directives of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) that everybody entering the Central Business District should wear their nose mask to contain the spread of the virus.

He said, aside the distribution of the free masks, he has presented PPEs as part of the decision to assist all health centres to fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the municipality.

He added that since the outbreak of the disease in the country, the government has not relented in its efforts by embarking on compulsory testing of people suspected to be carrying the disease to help contain the spread.

He said, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has taken various steps like the lockdown, ban on social gatherings, ensuring safety protocols such as social distancing, compulsory wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands under running water with soap, stay home and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, when there is no water and soap to wash hands.

He assured the people of the Constituency that all health delivery institutions, be it private of public, will benefit from the provision of PPEs to assist these institutions to meet the current situation of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, institutions such as the Ghana Police Service in the Madina, various tribe heads and chiefs, transport operators have all benefited from the MP’s initiative to provide some PPEs to help in the fight against the pandemic in the municipality.

The MP, who is also a Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, said these are all aimed at ensuring that the people of Madina stay safe in the wake of the deadly pandemic in the country and help frontline health workers live up to test of eliminating the disease.

He noted that as the political leader of the Constituency, he will not relent in ensuring that the disease is brought under control in the municipality.