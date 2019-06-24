MP Supports Education Of 241 Students In Two Years

Two hundred and forty-one students from the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, have been supported by the Member of Parliament (MP) with an amount of over Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 70,000) to access education at the tertiary and basic levels.

The students are scattered in the Junior High School, Senior High Schools and the tertiary institutions across the country.

Key among the tertiary institutions on the MP’s list that had sixty-four students supported are the Islamic University College, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Wisconsin University College, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), African University College of Communications (AUCC), Family Health Medical School, University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ada College of Education and Presbyterian Health Service.

Others are the University of Professional Studies, Radford University College, University of Education, Winneba, Accra Technical University, Institute of Chartered Accountants, Valley View University College, Soul Food ICT College, Photography Consult, Central University College, University of Cape Coast, Tamale Technical University, Koforidua Technical University, Institute of Local Government Studies and Yale University of the United States of America (USA).

The fifteen lower educational institutions that had their students also supported by the MP are the Pantang M/A Junior High School, Pantang Islamic School ,St. Roses Senior High School in Akwatia, Akwawuman Senior High School, New Nsutam Senior High School, Adoten Senior High School, New Juaben Senior High School in the Eastern Region, Patience Preparatory Junior High School, Childhope Preparatory School, Jay’s International School, Bishop Herman College in the Volta Region, Accra Girls’ Senior High School, Presby Senior High Technical, and Royal Child School.

Students in all these institutions were supported with various sums of moneys from the MP’s share of the Common Fund and his personal pocket among others such as contributions from friends and well-wishers from the Constituency.

A large number of one hundred and eleven (161) students from Madina and across the countryin the year 2018 were assisted to gain admissions into various nursing training institutions in the Dunkwa –On-Offin, Martin Luther, Nyaniba, 37 Military Hospital, Kumasi, Yamfo, Agogo, Osiem, Zuarugu, Bole, Twifo-Prasso, Cape Coast, Kwadaso SDA, Kete-Krachi, Teshie, Tepa, Kintampo, Bolgatanga Nalerugu and Kempe, Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Korle –Bu among others.

The MP also in 2018 set up a scholarship scheme which is expected to give students from the late Mariam Kassim’s area as well as brilliant but needy students from her secondary school.

The MP, has provided the seed fund for the establishment of the foundation in hounour of the late student of West African Senior High School (SHS), who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on the Madina-Adenta highway sparking some violence in the area.

The foundation has been named Mariam Kassin Foundation to further boost education in the area.

Speaking with the media theafter some rumours on social media platforms that he (MP) had not been supportive of the youth in the area.

The MP, who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Abu-bakar Saddique Boniface, said issues of human development in the Constituency have been keen on his heart.

He added that his quest to support many of the youth to access education stem from decision to see youth climb the poverty ladder in the Constituency.

According to him, since his assumption of power, building the capacity of the youth in the Constituency has been his target adding that aside these a handful of the youth have had scholarships to China and Turkey to improve upon their lot.

He says by so doing, he believes the leadership mantle of the Constituency will be left in capable hands.

Many of the youth will not become the tools for fomenting troubles in the country he explained.

“I will do everything to ensure Madina gets it fair share of the national cake by collaborating with other colleague MPs and other donor partners to help change the lives of the people in the area,” he pledged.

He minced no words to say he is determined to fight for the development of the Constituency and will not waste precious time to react to issues that comes with its political agenda.