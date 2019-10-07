MP supports CAC’s efforts in bringing developing to the community

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has given thumbs up for the community development efforts of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International in Madina.

The church, through its own efforts has constructed several metres of drains at the Tataana Electoral area in the La-Nkwatanang Municipality for the free flow of flood waters anytime its rains in the area.

The church intends to construct the dilapidated road in front of the church that connects all the way to the Rawlings Circle area.

To boost the efforts of the church as part of the church’s Social Corporate Responsibility to the community, the MP, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, donated one hundred bags of cement worth several hundreds of Ghana Cedis to the church.

Presenting the bags of cement to the church after its embarked on an outreach programme throughout the principal streets of Madina, the MP, who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahama Bawumia, said his efforts to support the good works of the church in bringing development to the people.

He further called on other churches to support the efforts of government in bringing developments to the communities of their operations.

He commended the leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church International for augmenting the efforts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He gave the assurance that, the NPP’s administration is committed to bringing developments to the La-Nkwantanang municipality.

He noted that the church as a body corporate, has a role to play in ensuring that the communities, they operate from gets better.

He explained that it is about time, the church is seen ameliorating the plights of the community they operate from and not wait on the government to do so on their behalf.

“In spite of the fact that the people pay tax to government for such amenities to be made available to them by the government but the resources to meet the demands of the people are limited hence the need for these collaborations with the church to bring developments to the people”, he added.

He took the opportunity to prevail on the residents of the area to form an association to enable them contribute to the developments of the communities they live in and not all the time wait on the government to come to their aid.

According to him, by forming the association of landlords and residents and tasking every resident to make to a contribution of one Ghana Cedis every month, it could go a long way to solving some of the teething problems in the community.

He said, the government has responsibility to provide such amenities because the people’s taxes are paid to the government but there is a tall list of demands on government when it comes to the immediate provision of such amenities in the country.

Speaking after receiving the items, Apostle Joseph Sakyi, the Accra West Territorial head of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CAC) and former Director of Christian Education said it is about time the church comes together to bring development to the people.

He explained that even though the church has been at the forefront of the development over the years, it about time the church rekindles these efforts to bring development closer to the community.

According to him, people are suffering so, it about time the church take initiatives to bring developments closer to the communities they operate from.

He called on the churches like the Catholic, Anglican, Assemblies of God, Pentecost and the Muslim community among others in Madina to come together to seek the interest of the people when it comes to development.

He said, apart from preaching the sermon the church and Muslim community must seek the development for the community hence the church’s decision to embark on the construction of the drains in the area of operation of the church.

He noted that the church intends to construct the dilapidated roads in the community, as well as provide street lights to bring reprieve to the people.