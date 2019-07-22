MP presents motorbikes to boost security in Madina

As part of the measures to assist security agencies at the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly to enhance their visibility and quickly response to distress calls in the Madina municipality, the Member of Parliament has presented five motorbikes worth a little over twenty thousand Ghana Cedis to three security agencies.

The Madina Divisional Ghana Police, had three of the motorbikes, the Divisional Fire Officer II of the Ghana National Fire Service, Francis Okang and the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director, Forster Arthur, received one each to augment their activities in the area.

They took turns to receive the keys to the motorbikes from the MCE after being presented by the MP.

Presenting the motorbikes to the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the La-Kwantananag Municipal Assembly, Jenifer Dede Ajabeng to be subsequently presented to the representatives of the security agencies in the company of the Constituency Chairman, Eric Nartey Yeboah, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, said reason for the presentation of the motorbikes was to assist the various security organizations in the municipality to up their game in ensuring the security of the citizens of Madina.

According to him, even though the motorbikes may be few, it is his intension to add more to make the various security agencies functional in the Madina Constituency.

He said police visibility in the municipality has not been the best over sometime now leading to heavy vehicular traffic particularly at the Zongo junction area of the municipality.

He said, this was to ensure that the Police, Fire Service and NADMO quickly response to distress calls when they are called upon in the municipality.

He further assured the Domestic Violence Support Unit (DOVSU) of the Madina Police that they will soon receive similar presentation to aid their activities in the Constituency.

He said the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is keen on equipping the Police service and other security agencies to enable them live up to their duties to the populace.

Receiving the items to be subsequently presented to agencies, the MCE used the opportunity to thank the MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President.

She said as head of security in the municipality, she is aware of the challenges the security agencies are confronted with in the delivery of their duties and the Assembly is working hand in hand with MP to have some of these challenges solved.

The Divisional Police Commander, ACP Affriyie Sakyi, said the bikes would go a long way to assist the police personnel to operate effectively in the municipality.

He promised to take good care of the bikes and put it to the intended use for which it was presented by the MP.

According to him, visibility in Madina and its environs is challenge adding that the motorbikes will assist the personnel in achieving this feat.

He gave the assurance that when it becomes necessary, they will extend their operations to other districts all in an attempt to ensure security in the municipality and its environs.

The Divisional Fire Officer on his part said issues of quick response is a major challenge to the service in the municipality.

According to him, even though the service is stationed in the La-Nkwantanang municipal Assembly their operations extendall the way to the Ga East municipality