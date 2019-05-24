MP presents food items to the Madina Moslem community

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has presented food items to some needy members of the Moslem community his Constituency as part of the observation of the Ramadan.

The items worth some hundreds of Ghana Cedis is made up of one hundred bags of Rice, two hundred bags of Sugar and some assorted drinks among others were made available by the MP to support the needy Moslems in the Constituency to fully partake in the fasting exercise as part of the ongoing Ramadan.

The items were presented to the Moslem community through the Constituency Chairman Eri Nartey Yeboah to the Nasara Coordinator of the Constituency, Bashiru Arahman and his Deputy Bala Mohammed at a short ceremony in Madina.

In the company of the Constituency Chairman also were Dan Ofosu, the Constituency Secretary, Haruna Sabiu Mohammed, Deputy Secretary, Francis Kwapong, First Vice Chairman, Wilberforce Darko, Research and Elections Officer and Francis Otchere, Financial Director of the party.

According the MP Abu-BaKar Saddique Boniface, the presentation to the needy Moslems in the Constituency forms part of his efforts to support the Moslem community to fully participate in the Holy month of fasting and break the fast in accordance with Islamic tenets.

‘Ramadan is the ninth month of Islam. And is observed by all Moslems worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first Ramadan of the Quran made available to prophet Mohammed’ he noted.

‘During this period Moslems across the world engage in communal eating at the Mosques among other things he told the Constituency Chairman during the presentation.

The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President added that observing this, is regarded as one of the main pillars of Islam.

‘Anything that is done in support of the Moslem community to observe this Holy month of fasting is deem as laudable by Moslems he said.

He said the items should be evenly distributed but should benefit the Moslem brothers and sisters the more.

He explained that the purpose of the distribution is to afford the needy Moslem brothers and sisters the opportunity to taste his benevolence during the Ramadan.

He remined the recipients to continue praying for the nation, the president Akufo-Addo, his Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and the Municipal Chief Executive for the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Jennifer Dede Ajabeng as well as the executives of the Constituency for himself for God’s mercies during the Holy month.

He equally took the opportunity to advise the youth of the area to remain united and support the good works of President Akufo-Addo and for that matter the NPP.

The Constituency Chairman on his part, thanked the MP for the gesture and called on the beneficiaries to use the items and seek the face of God for the party and for the MP during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He called on the MP to continue to do more for the Moslem community in the Constituency as the party is poised with eradicating poverty from the Zongo communities with the creation of the tailor-made Zongo Ministry.

Source:checkoutghana.com