MP Fears More Ministers Will Be Appointed

By Patrick Biddah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bodi in the Western North region, Mr Sampson Ahi, has expressed fears of President Akufo- Addo, adding more Ministers to the 126 Ministers .

He said, the President’s refusal to reduce the size of his government in the face of criticism and economic hardship, gives reason for fear of adding to the numbers.

Contributing on the motion to approve the President’s 18 minister designates on the Floor of the House yesterday , Mr Ahi, wondered if the President would not add more to the current 126 ministers of state. .

For him, the President, has shown the desire to maintain a huge government and wonders, if he will not be adding more.

According to him, as of the time that the size of President Nana Addo’s government was 111, there were concerns over the size, but his first ministerial reshuffle, rather increased the number to 112.

Rt Hon Mike Oquaye, who was administering the House yesterday, stopped Mr Ahi and asked him not to speculate as to whether or not, the President will be nominating more people to fill ministerial portfolio.

The Minority Leader , Mr HarunaI ddrisu, who was contributing to the debate also expressed concerns over the large size of government, hoping that there can be a capping .

The new list of 18 Minister designateswho were approved became necessary when the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government created six new regions which therefore required new substantive Ministers and their deputies.

Of all the 18 Ministers who were approved included two women. Out of the 18 nominees, also excluded a third woman nominee by name AmaKumi Richardson, who is the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani East

Her approval is under scrutiny over land related issues with respect to an audit report that mentioned her for which she is to answer questions.

The MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Adwoa Safo, encouraged the Committee to do well to approve the nomination after her audit query is settled in order to beef up the stock of women participation in governance.

Her colleague Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West,Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekurful, also intimated the need to do well to open up the political space for women in order to attract them.

She, therefore, called on the Committee to also do their bit to approve the nominee when all is done with her audit query.