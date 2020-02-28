MP Donates Streetlights To Madina Market Women

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra region, who doubles as the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Sadique Boniface, donated Seventy-Four (74) LED street lights worth several hundreds of Ghana Cedis to the traders at Madina Central Market to help improve the security of the area.

The presentation of the streetlights is also to improve the economic conditions of his constituents in the market.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the MP, said he had earlier interacted with the traders and in course of that interaction, they appealed to him to provide them with street lights to help brighten the area to enable them to sell their wares during the evening.

The MP, stated emphatically that the streetlights would be fixed on the same day of presentation.

The MP attended the short ceremony in the company of Constituency executives namely; Eric Nartey Yeboah, Chairman, Dan Fosu, Secretary, Foster Arthur, Organizer and polling area coordinators, the contractor and party members from various polling areas in the Constituency.

He explained that the era where people criticize politicians in the area for promising but not fulfilling is history, adding that he is one politician who lives up to his promises to his people.

“As you may be aware I don’t talk much but I believe in action,” he told the market women.

Furthermore, he added that their appeal for the construction of a gate to boost the security of the market and fix a pavement will be done before the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections he assured.

He said, the government led by Akufo-Addo, would this year roll-out many of the developmental agenda under his sleeves for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Already, I know you are seeing the gains of the Free Senior Secondary School Programme, as many as thousands of your children, who are beneficiaries are being fed free of charge across the country.

The President and his Vice, are determined to do more and the people of Madina will see a lot more in terms of infrastructure development likes roads, storm-drains, he opined.

He appealed to the market women to continue to pray for the president and his administration to enable him to deliver on the promises, he made to Ghanaians.