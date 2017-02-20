Movie Producers Who Had Invited Me To Ghana Lacked ‘Pedigree’ – Veteran Actor Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie who is presently in Ghana to feature in Kofas Media’s yet to be shot movie, has revealed why it took him this long to act in a movie in Ghana.

Explaining at a press conference why he declined several offers in the past, the actor who said it was his first time in Ghana to shoot a movie after 18 years, disclosed that those who had approached him lacked ‘Pedigree’. According to him, he accepted to work with Kofi Asamoah of Kofas Media because of his production records.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog (LIB)