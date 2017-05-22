More victims testify against Constable who defiled 13-year-old

It seems several ladies have suffered various sexual abuses from the Police Constable in Dzodze in the Volta Region who is in Police custody for allegedly defiling a thirteen year old girl.

Constable Kennedy Sarfo, 28 years old is said to have developed a habit of sexually exploiting young girls in the town and threatening them with gun to keep silent.

Some of his victims in a Citi News interview recounted horrifying experiences they have had with the suspect.

One of them told investigators that Kennedy gave her drugs to abort the pregnancy and that resulted into serious medical complications.

“I met Kennedy when I went to the Police station to report a case. He took my number and had since been calling me. He one day invited me to his room and forcefully had an affair with me. I got pregnant; he gave me some drugs to abort the baby but later things got complicated and I had to be moved from one health facility to the other for treatment. But for God, I would been dead and gone after that painful experience,” she narrated.

The suspect’s spouse is also said to be one of his victims.

In her case the family agreed to settle the issue out of court due to the overriding concerns over her upkeep and the unborn child.

Hence, money was accepted instead of prosecution and the young lady had since been cohabitating with him.

Kennedy Sarfo aside his sexual escapade was reported to have bought a stolen motorbike and rebranded it to ostensibly safeguard his criminal act. He is also said to have owed some town folks and refused to pay the debts.

His misconducts many in the town said is denting the image of the Ghana Police Service which is known for producing men and women of integrity. One of the Chiefs of the town Togbui Anagbo VII, Dufia of Afetepe who have also had an encounter with Kennedy said, his conduct leaves much to be desired for as an officer of the law.

Meanwhile the Ketu North District Police Commander DSP Samuel Lartey Lawson who confirmed the need to Citinews said the suspect’s previous cases and the recent one are being investigated and the Service through the Inspector General of Police would take the necessary actions as stipulated in their code of ethics.

The offense of defilement is defined under the section 101 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29), as the natural or unnatural carnal knowledge of any child less than sixteen years of age. Per the law, prosecution in defilement cases is mandatory and the law is very strict because the consent of the victim is immaterial.

Constable Kennedy Sarfo is currently in the grips of the police while investigations are ongoing. His latest victim is currently receiving treatment at the St Anthony’s Hospital, Dzodze.