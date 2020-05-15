More schools in Volta Region disinfected against bedbugs

By Gifty Arthur

The Vector Control Unit of waste management company Zoomlion, has disinfected more Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Volta region against bedbugs.

The exercise, which commenced days ago, has seen schools such as Mawuli, Wallace Academy, Prosper, Ziope, Volta School for the Deaf, Tsito SECTEC, Kpeve Wovenu SECTEC, St Pauls, Zion, Atokor, among others, sprayed on Tuesday May 12, 2020.

It comes a day after the exercise began in the region with schools such as; Anlo, Ave, Dzodze, Ola, Three-Town, Adaklu, Agortime, Akatse, Agortime Day, Anlo, also disinfected on Monday May 11, 2020.

In all, some 98 public and private Senior High Schools, including special schools, are to be disinfected as schools remain closed as a result of the novel corona virus pandemic.

Before the latest government intervention, school authorities, have had to use part of their scarce resource to disinfect, as the menace of bedbugs continue in second cycle institutions.

Speaking to journalists in separate interviews, the headmasters and headmistresses, lamented the cost involved in a single exercise, saying sometimes it went as far as GHc60, 000 for just a term.

They said, even at that expensive cost, the exercise by private companies hired by these schools, were not effectively conducted, adding the on-going spraying, has come in handy and it is very well organized and executed pleading if the government could sustain it by doing it periodically.

Unlike in the past, where the disinfection exercise was done only at very few places, the latest one by Zoomlion hired by the Ghana Education Service (GES), is being carried out in all the important places like dormitories, classrooms, dining halls, administration blocks, where bedbugs are mostly found.

The school authorities, said it would be a welcome news if government took over the spraying of the schools like it is doing now to lessen the burden on schools, especially at a time they are unable to raise enough funds for their running.

Headmaster of Mawuli SHS, Jonathan Gustav Adomah, said the bedbugs infection, has caused students sleepless nights, saying the intervention government “is a blessing in disguise”.

According to Mr Adomah, even though the school had plans to disinfect, it is excited government has stepped in to perform the same exercise.

He went on to commend the GES for the exercise, saying there is always pressure on the school to do more considering it population of about 4000.

He said the school has put in place measures to follow the COVID-19 protocols, even as the students continue to stay at home.

Administrator of the Wallahs Academy SHS at Ho, Maxwell Wallah Affram, said the school was happy government included private schools in the exercise.

He said the school over the years has spent so much to disinfect the school revealing sometimes, it is private individuals and companies that come in to assist them.

Mr Affram, who doubles as the National Organizer of Conference of Private Schools while describing the exercise as “As a great relief” said private schools like his with a population of 489 students, continue to suffer as result of the closure of schools amidst the pandemic.

He said, unlike public schools that are funded by government, private schools are struggling to find money to pay it teaching and non-teaching staffs, because it is unable to take fees because of the closure of schools.

Mr Affram pleaded with government to extend it stimulus package to the private schools to enable them pay their staffs.

Vice Principal of the Proper SHS, another private institution, Rene Amegee, lauded government for the exercise though he said the school is yet to battle the menace of bedbugs. He said the exercise was the school’s first since its establishment with a population of 201 students.

Communication and Corporate Affairs Director at Zoomlion, Emma Akyea-Boakye, said the exercise per the contract was to disinfect bedbugs, but the chemicals being used are so powerful that, it is able to kill other dangerous insects and animals.

She said, it was very appropriate that the exercise is carried out at this time the students are at home, saying by the time they return, the dormitories and the classrooms, will be ready for occupation.

She said, the Ministry of Education, has assured that the government would at a later date, commence another exercise aimed at dealing with bacteria and viruses.