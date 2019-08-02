‘More Pressure On Me To Rescue Bortianor-Amanfrom Seat For NPP’

– Sempe Mantse’s Boy

There is a serious apprehension among Constituency executives and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, over the likelihood of the party losing the seat back to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) due to poor performance of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Habib Saad.

As a result of the anxiety, a search for suitable candidate to replace the MP is currently ongoing behind the scene in the Constituency, with majority of supporters and sympathizers, rooting for a popular businessman in the Constituency.

The businessman, Elvis Asiedu Antwi, is currently a close associates and in fact, the right-hand man of the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Otinto II.

When contacted by The Herald, Mr Antwi, confirmed that, indeed there has been immense pressure on him to contest the primary and retain the seat for the NPP.

According to Mr Antwi, affectionately called “General Mosquito” the clarion calls on him to represent the party in 2020 elections are not only coming from the grassroot, but also, from the elders of the party, both national, regional and Constituency executives through to the branches.

He, however, noted that in spite of the clamor for his candidature, he has not taken a decision to go into active politics and therefore would do the necessary consultation over the matter and come out with an official respond.

“General Mosquito”, a die-hard supporter of the elephant party, is described by many as a true grassroot person, who is very sociable, easygoing and above all relates so well to all and sundry regardless of the person’s status, or political affiliation.

Majority of polling station executives and ordinary constituents who are rooting for his coming, have touted his human relation credentials and business links as a trump card to turn around the fortunes of the Constituency.

Although the national executives are yet to open nominations for constituencies in which the party, has a sitting MP, Asiedu Antwi’s candidature is gaining ground strongly as a result of endorsements he receive from constituents daily.

The Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom seat, is currently being occupied by Alhaji Habib Saad, who polled 26,034 votes to beat then NDC MP, Bright Edward Kodzo Demordzi during the 2016 elections.

However, following the abysmal performance Alhaji Saad, many constituents fear the seat will go back to the NDC in the 2020 elections, if a suitable candidate is not presented to lead the NPP.

This, the youth in the area believe can be achieved with Elvis Asiedu Antwi as the political head of their Constituency.

According to them, they see a selfless leader who is committed in spearheading the unprecedented developmental agenda of the area to the highest level.

They believe that Asiedu Antwi is someone who can on the national front, play a vital role in Parliament by vigorously contributing to debates on the floor of the house and at committee levels respectively, so as to uplift high the image of the Constituency within the Ghanaian political circles and beyond.

They mentioned education, sanitation, youth organization, women issues, sports development amongst others, as some of the areas the Constituency is lagging behind over the years under various MPs.

The youth who have promised to volunteer for the Asiedu 2020 campaign, have appealed to party delegates to vote for Elvis Asiedu Antwi aka General, who is proactive and capable of leading the Constituency to another level.