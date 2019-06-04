Moody’s Analytics Wins Consensus Economics Forecast Accuracy Award

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial and economic intelligence, has won the Consensus Economics 2018 Forecast Accuracy Award for the United States.

To determine the winner, Consensus Economics examined forecasts for the growth in US gross domestic product (GDP) and consumer prices (CPI) in 2018 made between January 2017 and December 2018. Moody’s Analytics projections, based on its model of the global economy as overseen by Chief Economist Mark Zandi, were the most accurate.

“We’re honored to earn this recognition from Consensus Economics, which reinforces our commitment to bringing clients reliable forecasts and insights,” said CrisdeRitis, Deputy Chief Economist, who manages the team that maintains the forecasts. “Our clients rely on us to provide trusted economic scenarios for their strategic planning and risk management needs.”

Moody’s Analytics US GDP and CPI forecasts—along with projections for other market-moving indicators—are produced using our Global Macroeconomic Model. This structural econometric model predicts more than 12,000 economic, demographic and financial time series, accounting for nearly all global economic activity. Forecasts and scenarios produced by the Global Macroeconomic Model are used in many Moody’s Analytics solutions, including award-winning credit risk and structured finance offerings.

The Global Macroeconomic Model is available through the Moody’s Analytics Scenario Studio platform, which allows users to generate economic scenarios and forecasts in a collaborative real-time environment backed by rigorous governance processes.

This win in the Consensus Economics Forecast Accuracy Awards adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

*Source: AETOSWire