Monitoring Waste Spillage

….Radio Frequency Fitted On 1 Miillion waste Bins In Ghana.

Universal Plastic Products and Recycling (UPPR) Ghana Limited in collaboration with Ecobank Ghana Limited and the Environment Service Providers Association, have launched a one million Waste Bin project aimed at reducing “indiscriminate disposal” of waste in the country.

The launch which took place at the headquarters of Ecobank Ghana Limited yesterday, saw in attendance various stakeholders in the sanitation value chain, including the ministry of sanitation, Members of Parliament (MPs), municipal assembly members and the media.

According to the managing director of Ecobank Ghana Limited, Mr Dean Sackey, Ecobank Ghana’s collaboration in this big project, stems from its commitment to helping in the creation of massive awareness about environmental cleanliness among Ghanaians.

He reiterated the need for every home in Ghana to have a waste bin which according to him is essential in ensuring proper disposal and recycling of waste.

He revealed that Ecobank on its part has invested at least 10 million dollars as a medium term loan facility to support the production of waste bins to be distributed across the country.

But the high point of the launch was the fact that a radio frequency identity tags making it special in the waste disposal process.

This fitted Radio Frequency Identity tags, will enable the Waste management companies to closely monitor to record how often the bins get emptied.

This feature is expected to eliminate the current situation of “Over-spill” of waste bins which often lead to air pollution and contamination.

Uniformed officials of the waste management companies with ID cards are expected to move into communities for the purposes of distributing and registering of the waste bins to homes, schools, offices and other public spaces.

The executive secretary of the Environmental Service Providers Association(ESPA), Amaofori Antwi, indicated that the current filth insurgency engulfing the country, can be attributed to the lack of sufficient waste bins in homes, workplaces, public bus stations etc.

Providing the bins to each of these places and institutions, she pointed out would go a long way to solving the waste challenges in those places.

Speaking on the project ,the chief Operating Officer for technical and Logistics Cluster of the Jospong Group of companies, Mr Alex Atakorah, indicated that ensuring good sanitary conditions in Ghana can only come about through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach which is currently being pursued.

According to him, the Sustainable development goals which support a clean environment could never be achieved without the use of waste bins.

He also revealed that most of the operation the Universal Plastic Products and Recycling are sourced and recovered from their dumpsites and landfills which all contribute immensely towards reducing the waste burden on the country.

The one million Waste project is expected to further complement the existing sanitation initiatives by the various government institutions in the country including Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies (MMDAs).