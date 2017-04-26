Monies are safe – GN Bank assures after fire outbreak

GN Bank has assured its customers that their monies and investments with the bank are safe following a wildfire that razed down the bank and other offices on the compound of the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel.

News of the fire outbreak at the bank and other companies owned by serial entrepreneur and a Former Minister of State, Papa Kwesi Nduom was reported in the media, Saturday evening.

Richmond Keelson, of Group Nduom’s Corporate Affairs said in an interview on Okay FM that the fire was sparked in a studio while a programme was going on and all workers rushed outside for their lives.”

“The fire was high up when I appeared at the scene although, fire officers were trying their best to quench it,” he explained.

When asked about customers’ money with the bank, he noted that although the bank was totally razed down by the fire, the vault which kept monies was intact.

“The vault that contains the money didn’t burn because it was protected, it is fire proof,” he said.

Keelson, adds that all customers’ records are replicated at the head office and there is also a back up.

“Indeed if there is any liability, it shouldn’t be transferred to the customer,” he also said.

The fire gutted Amansan Television (ATV) office, Gold Coast Fund Management offices and the salon for guests of the hotel but did not affect the hotel.

“I can’t quantify valuables lost to the fire but we have lost a lot – the entire studio ATV and all equipment, Business Television Africa (BTA), Corporate Affairs Department, GN Legal , the accounts section of the hotel, GN Bank and Gold Coast Fund Management,” he added.

There were announcements that GN Bank and Gold Coast Fund Management will resume operations today.

Pictures shared on social media show workers operating in a temporary set up.

ATV and BTA have been relocated to Asylum down in Accra where they are operating from.

In an interview with a staff who shared pictures of a temporary structure set up for work on social media, he confirmed that GN Bank, Gold Coast Fund Management, BTA and ATV have been operating since in the morning.