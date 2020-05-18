Mobole Landowner Warns Land Buyers Over Fraudsters

Mr Gideon Agoe Tetteh, a resident of Mobole in the Greater Accra region, has warned persons who have interest in buying plots of his lands for development to avoid doing so with fraudsters who parade themselves as owners of lands that belong to him.

Speaking to this paper in Mobole, Mr Tetteh, urged persons who may have already done some form of business with such fraudsters to quickly ensure that they got their monies before it gets too late.

According to him, the failure on the part of these buyers to do due diligence on his land, has led them into doing business with persons who parade themselves as landowners in the area.

He continued that plans are far advanced to evict all the people, who have purchased portion of his lands and quickly added that he has legal documents to back his claim of owners of the lands in question.

“The truth is that my children and I have confronted these buyers and have shown to them documents covering my lands. The worrying thing about the situation is that most of these buyers could not identify the man who sold portions of my land to them except to say that they are dealing with a man they only know as Osmanu,” Mr Tetteh remarked.

He stated that information he got from the buyers is that, the said Osmanu works for a certain man who is resident at Odumse, near Dodowa, but have failed to mention his name.

“I have said and will repeat same, anyone who buys portion of my lands from these fraudsters does so at his own cost. The person should not blame my family later because I am in the processing of evicting all them from the land legally. Oh yes I am a law-abiding citizen and will use legal process to evict every one of them from the land,” Mr Tetteh commented with a serious face.

Throwing more light on how he came to own the lands, Mr Tetteh pointed out that it is an inheritance from his great grandparents which were handed to generations within the family until his father did same to him.

“Let me tell you something. In the year 2012 some people who were claiming ownership of the land sued my family in a law court. We got our lawyers ready and went to court. In 2015 the High Court of Justice (Land Division) ruled in our favour,” Mr Tetteh commented and added that he was not perturbed at all because he could proof ownership of the lands with relevant document including a ruling in his family’s favour in a law court.

He wondered why people who are looking to buy lands from the area fail to do due diligence on them but rather resort to talking to the wrong persons and in the end get their money locked and are also not able to get the lands as well.

Concluding, he urged members of the general public to be careful of such person especially those who after selling the land without any proof of ownership, would insist that the land is developed immediately.

“If I sell my land to an individual, I expect him or her to develop it at his or her pace base on the person’s financial strength and not rush that person into developing rapidly. What you usually will see is that shortly after taking money from unsuspecting members of the public and giving them only receipt, you will realize that such persons will always insist that the lands are immediately developed,” Mr Tetteh said and added such situations are evident of the land not being for the person.

According to him, their doors are always open to anyone who is looking to own a portion of his family lands.