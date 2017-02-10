Missing cars saga: Soldiers seize personal car of Amissah Arthur’s aide

Some soldiers have confiscated the personal car of former Deputy Minister of Information and aide to former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, James Agyenim-Boateng.

According to Mr Agyenim-Boateng, though he been using the said vehicle since 2012, the soldiers who claimed to be acting on the instructions of Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare took the vehicle away as because he had not transferred ownership to his name since he bought the vehicle from its previous owner.

In an audio recording he posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the former the former Radio Gold presenter said:

“Three soldiers in uniform and plain clothed security person came to my residence. They were in two Toyota Land Cruisers, banged on my gate violently and I went out to meet them, I asked them what the early morning visit was all about. The plain clothed person explained that they had come in search of missing state vehicles.”

“I asked him whether they had a search warrant [but] he replied in the negative. I asked by what authority then were they searching for the cars and he produced a laminated copy of the letter written by the Chief of Staff. I explained that that could not be a substitute for a search warrant; it did not operate as a search warrant. Be that as it may, particularly as I was a law-abiding citizen and I wasn’t keeping any missing vehicle and did not have any stolen vehicle in my custody, I will let them in.”

“I asked them whether they had an inventory, a list of the cars they were looking for, the make, the chassis numbers and registration plate [but] he said no they didn’t. Then I asked: so how could you be looking for what you do not have, or what you do not know?

“Eventually, I let them in, at the end of it, they drove away a vehicle that I have had since February 2012, and their point was simply that the vehicle was not in my name even though it was still in the name of the person who sold it to me. As we speak, I don’t have the vehicle anymore.”