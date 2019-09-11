Minority to summon Health Minister over abandoned ‘Mahama hospital projects

The Minority in Parliament, has served notice it would soon summon the Health Minister before the House, to demand answers on why the government, had abandoned works on some hospital projects in the Ashanti region started by the previous Mahama-led administration.

Some of the hospitals, include the 120-bed Kumawu District Hospital and Adansi-Fomena District Hospital which are currently rotting away after the Nana Akufo-Addo administration took over power.

The hospitals are currently in deteriorating states.

Unused building materials have been left to the mercy of the rain while weeds have engulfed the abandoned projects in some districts – Dodowa, Fomena, Kumawu, Sekondi and Takoradi worth a total of $175 million.

Other projects are the Euroget Six District Hospitals project each with 60-bed capacity – Tepa, Nsawkaw, Konongo, Madina, Salaga and Twifo Praso – which cost $ 339 million.

All these hospitals are near completion but they have been abandoned in the bush since the New Patriotic Party assumed office in January 2017 after the government claimed it had conducted an audit report on the facilities to ensure value for money.

Speaking to Adom News when the Minority members on the Health Committee of Parliament, went on a fact-finding tour of such facilities, the Ranking Member, Kwabena Mintah Akando, described the government’s posture towards the projects as “wickedness” and “waste of the tax payers’ resources”.

He added that Minority members on the Committee will use all legal means to ensure that the Health Minister mobilises the contractors to site to complete the projects.

Mr Akando, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, challenged the government to prosecute National Democratic Congress officials, if it claims they have engaged in any financial malpractice in the execution of the projects.

A member of the Committee, who is also MP for Agotime-Ziope Constituency, Charles Agbeve described the government’s action as unfair to the people of Ashanti region.

He also accused the government of causing financial loss to the State which the Health Minister must provide answers to and explain why the projects have been abandoned.