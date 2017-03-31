Ministry launches ‘Planting for food and Job campaign’ in B/A

The Ministry for food and Agriculture, has launched Planting for food and Jobs campaign in the Brong Ahafo region with the aim to replicate it to all the districts in the region.

A five member committee chair by the regional minister, was inaugurated to spear the effective implementation of the project.

At the launch, the Brong Ahafo regional minister, who is the chairman of the programme, stressed the need for expects to abide by the technicalities involved in the implementation of the programme.

Adding that, colossal amount has been injected into the project hence the need for all to ensure successful implementation of the programme.

He called on the ministry for food and agriculture to make use of specialize personnel to make technicalities involved to all the stakeholders.

Extension officers who would be drawn to the programme should be able to work to support the farmers to implement the programme successfully.

In an address read on behalf of the minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Lambert Abusah, indicated that government has allocated about Gh¢ 560, 548,375 in the current budget for the programme.

He, therefore, urged the entire metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, private sectors and individuals to do everything possible to assist the ‘’Planting for food and Job campaign’’ process.

He, however, said the central goal of the ”Planting for food and Job campaign” is to provide nutritious food and create jobs for the unemployed people of the country, especially the youth.

Through the programme, the government also intends to increase income of farmers and reduce poverty, increase revenue, improve export earnings, improve rural infrastructure, and enhance the dignity of the Ghanaian people, especially the rural poor.

He says, government is highly committed to the implementation of this important programme.

The Brong Ahafo regional director for agriculture, Cyril Quist, said agriculture performance in the country, have not been good over the years, hence the need for government to roll out such an important programme to reverse the downward trend to improving the sector.

He added that the purpose of the programme was to make food affordable and available for all Ghanaians.

It is to enable Ghanaians to be able to buy food at all times and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Government he said, would provide seedlings and support farmers with improve fertilizers.