Minister’s Impostor On Facebook Arrested At Parliament

A man believed to be in his late forties and part of the syndicate that has cloned the image of the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and used it to dupe unsuspecting followers of Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface on Facebook, has been arrested at Parliament.

The accused person has since been handed over to the Ministry’s Police with the Minister of State and Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra region’s statements taken for onward prosecution

The ring leaders of the account on Facebook, has been duping unsuspecting followers on Facebook since 2017 and have succeeded in collecting several tunes of Ghana Cedis under the pretext of finding them jobs in the security agencies.

One of the operatives of these fake Facebook account, Hamza Innusah was unlucky on Tuesday March 24, 2020, when he attempted to strike an acquaintance with the Minister in Parliament in an attempt to assuage pressure from his clients.

Hamza Innusah and his group operated by creating a Facebook account with the image of the Minister, where they ask friends on the same Social Media platforms who are interested in securing jobs in the security and revenue services by protocol means to pay an amount of money to an MTN mobile money account to facilitate their selection.

It is believed that Mr Innusah has collected money via MTN mobile money platform and wanted to let his clients know that he was in constant touch with the MP and things are in the pipeline.

So, he came to Parliament to seek an audience with the MP to be able to have him recorded to subsequently play to his clients that all is well.

Speaking after the accused person was handed over to the Ministry’s Police, the MP said told the media present that “I’m sure the people were pursuing him because he cannot get them their results.

Then he had to rush to Accra as if he had come to me so that when he comes, I will talk to the people.

He went to my house in Madina. Could you believe that he went to my old house that I no longer staying and have converted it into an office.

And when he didn’t get me there, I don’t know how he got my cousin’s number, then he went to him.

“He added “this is something that we must let the public know that hey if anybody comes to you and tries to make some money from you in our name, try and get in touch with us directly.

Today, I’m in Parliament – Minister and then I want to help somebody and I will say come and pay GH¢200 or GH¢350 or GH¢ 500.

How much will I get out of it? This is a service to the nation and people should not demonize us before the public by cloning our pictures and using it to dupe unsuspecting Ghanaians”